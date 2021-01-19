CHARLESTOWN — The owner of the Dunkin' Donuts on Narrow Lane wants to move the restaurant to a larger property that he would purchase at 135 Falcone Lane, abutting Route 1.
Owner James Lynch, of Dan’s Management Company, appeared with his attorney and the project engineer at the Jan. 13 virtual pre-application discussion with the Planning Commission to solicit feedback on different options for the 8-acre parcel, which is currently used for boat and recreational vehicle storage.
The restaurant’s current location on Narrow Lane in a “traditional village district” zone has been problematic since the premises opened in 2002. The most persistent issue has been traffic flow to and from the drive-through window. If the proposed development receives the necessary state and town approvals, the Narrow Lane location would be closed.
In a memo to the commission, Town Planner Jane Weidman explained that after the existing Dunkin' Donuts opened, the town passed an ordinance prohibiting drive-through uses for all businesses, with the exception of banks and pharmacies.
The only restaurant in Charlestown with a drive-through, apart from Dunkin' Donuts, is Gemelli Bistro, also on Falcone Lane. All other restaurant drive-throughs are prohibited, and therefore, the new Dunkin' Donuts would require a zoning amendment.
“In our communication I made it clear that if the relocation of the Dunkin' Donuts requires drive-through service to be a viable shop, then the zoning ordinance must be amended with the Planning Commission playing a major advisory role in the form that this amendment takes, or in determining whether it should even be considered,” Weidman wrote.
Attorney John Kupa and engineer Brian King described the site and presented several development options which, in addition to a Dunkin' Donuts with a drive-through, would include additional two-story buildings with shops on the ground floor and residential units above.
“We tried to follow the traditional village theme, because this is a traditional village district,” said King, of Crossman Engineering.
One option would include a 4,000-square-foot residential building and two additional buildings housing retail or commercial businesses as well as residences. The entrance to the property would be on Falcone Lane, and the drive-through lane would accommodate a long line of cars.
“It’s actually very long,” King said, referring to the drive-through lane. “Much more than 10 cars can be stacked in queue here. The way we did it, it’s a single lane, and if someone was in the lane and they wanted to get out of the lane, we provide these little openings here, like escape routes.”
King also described pedestrian walkways and 73 parking spaces, which commission Chair Ruth Platner suggested might be too numerous.
“In the past, in commercial development, we asked that you only actually build what you need where it’s required and just leave some land undeveloped that could be used for parking if you actually needed that, but in the TVD [zone], I believe we have flexible parking,” she said.
The Coastal Resources Management Council would also have to approve the proposed development, including the residential density on the property.
Commission members were generally receptive to the proposal.
Frances Topping said she liked aspects of each of the options, including the water-permeable pavers proposed by the engineer.
“I like the landscaping,” she said. “I like the idea of the paving and of there being a kind of pedestrian area and the smaller buildings along Route 1 are better than the larger buildings.”
Sherry Krupka said she preferred a wider setback from Route 1 and more screening from the highway.
“With vegetation in the front,” she added.
King replied, “We’re not really occupying a great deal of this site, because we have to leave the well radius. We’ve got a lot of it pretty green. We can minimize a little bit of the parking.”
Topping noted that the town would not approve any proposal with a highly commercial appearance.
“We have a kind of prohibition against corporate looks,” she said. “I don’t know what happened 20 years ago when Dunkin' came in, but if it moved, it would change the look.”
Kupa said the buildings would have a “beachy” appearance and added that owner Lynch would inquire about corporate requirements for the restaurant's facade.
“... Jim is going to work with corporate to see what he can do,” he said.
The discussion concluded with the applicant promising to return with a more detailed plan.
“We’ll be coming back to review, for a recommendation, and we will go from there,” Kupa said. “We’ll have a little more detailed drawings.”
