CHARLESTOWN — Appearing at a public Beverage Licensing Board hearing on Monday, Greg Williams, owner of the Vintage Cigar Lounge, said he would not pursue a proposal to expand his bar by adding a 2,500-square-foot fenced outdoor patio.
Attorney William Nardone, representing Williams, said the expansion proposal, which was still in a preliminary stage, would be withdrawn and that his client was asking only for a renewal of his liquor license.
“On behalf of the applicant, we would respectfully request that the license be renewed as it currently stands,” he said. “We are requesting this evening that the addition of the 2,500-square foot fenced-in patio be withdrawn. We do not want that to be part of the license request.”
Wllliams, who opened the lounge at 1 Charlestown Beach Road just over a year ago, said his business had been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and that the proposal to expand his outdoor space was prompted by efforts by the state to move more activities outside.
“Our expansion was to try to think outside the box at the governor’s request for some outdoor space, obviously, if this COVID continues,” he said. “We were literally putting a fence around the top of our septic system, so I don’t know how great of a venue it would have been, but it would have been 2,500 square feet of grass, maybe a little moist at times.”
The expansion proposal was controversial, with some residents opposing the additional outdoor space and others welcoming it.
Old Farm Way resident Bill Hecht made sure his opposition was known throughout the town by mailing postcards to residents outlining his concerns and encouraging them to sign a petition opposing the expansion.
On the postcard, Hecht cited concerns with the hours of operation (until 1 a.m.), increased traffic and possible impaired driving. At Monday’s meeting, he also expressed concerns about the existing operation.
“I still want to make a comment about the deck that’s existing and all the trappings that go on with that, that I hear on the night air into my bedroom window till one in the morning,” he said.
Hecht proposed shortening the lounge’s hours of operation to a 10 p.m. closing rather than the current 1 a.m.
Williams told the council that he had seating for 16 people on the deck and 19 inside. He also noted that as a former police officer, he made an effort to abide by town ordinances.
Despite Williams’ withdrawal of his expansion proposal, questions about it, and comments from council members as well as members of the public, continued.
Council President Virginia Lee had concerns about the capacity of the existing septic system, which serves several businesses, including the Breachway Grill restaurant.
“There is a very tight space there and an issue with the septic system,” she said. “There are, what, one, two three, four businesses in that building, you being one of them, and then the DEM [Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management] has given you permission for an 18-seat lounge with no food service, which is really limited by the septic system? There is an issue right now and a limit for the amount that should be allowed in your lounge.”
Lee also told Williams that residents had the right to voice their opinions, but Williams said he had been particularly offended by Hecht’s postcard to residents.
“Are you aware of the mailer that went around to the whole town?” he asked Lee. “That’s not disturbing? …That is unbelievable, that that flyer was mailed out to this whole town. It’s insulting, absolutely insulting.”
In addition to several letters from opponents of the lounge’s expansion, many letters supporting both the the license renewal and the expansion were sent to the council in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.
The board voted to renew the lounge’s liquor license.
