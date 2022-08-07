CHARLESTOWN — The 37th annual Charlestown Seafood Festival was, according to organizers, a record-breaker.
Held from Friday to Sunday, more than 20,000 visitors turned out on Saturday alone to sample the seafood, live music, carnival rides and even an antique auto show, among other attractions, according to Charlestown Chamber of Commerce Director of Commerce Heather Paliotta.
“We usually get 20,000 people over the entire weekend,” Paliotta said, attributing those results in part to a bounce-back from COVID. She said the collective effort of the town’s Chamber of Commerce had contributed to the growth of the event over the past 20 years she has worked on it.
“It went from one day with seven businesses to three days and over 140 … this festival has put Charlestown on the map.”
Donat Coutu, co-manager of participating concession stand Fry Guys, concurred.
“The committee itself is awesome. Everything that you need is here. There’s a variety from all over … Heather introduces everybody to everybody, and she’s there for [the businesses],” she said.
And what makes this festival different from others?
“The variety, and the entertainment. Last night we had fireworks," Coutu said. "As a business owner, you want somebody to draw the people, and [the committee] draws the people.”
Lisa Greene was at the festival with her Poutine Gourmet food truck.
“We steer toward the festivals that are more family oriented," Greene said. "We like the vibe, the positivity, the family fun. People know what they’re going to get when they come here. They know they’re going to have a really good time. Everyone’s friendly and kind, which is very important.”
“Fried foods are what people come for, the lobster rolls,” said Phil from Nutmeg Concessions, who declined to give his last name.
Father and son Richmond residents Paul and Dennis, who also declined to give their last names, agreed.
"People are waiting for this all year round,” they said.
Todd Pearson, a Flemington New Jersey resident, was enjoying the festival on Sunday.
“It’s great for the kids," he said. "There are some really good vendors here. We’re stuffed.”
Providence residents Michael Diaz and his daughter, Lennox, said they were attending the festival for the third year in a row.
“I only go to this food festival. Definitely kid-friendly, and I’m a big car guy, so the car show adds to the fun,” Michael Diaz said.
The seafood festival has also expanded its partnership with nonprofits in the past two decades. There are now over 20 charities participating in the event each year, according to Paliotta. Two of the charities are Heroes Horizons for military veterans, as well as Brennan’s Gift To Ray, a gold 1973 Lafrance fire truck sporting different cancer awareness insignias. Everyone who stopped by could sign the side of the truck and learn a little bit about the different types of cancer and how to prevent them.
Although it’s billed as a seafood event, you can find a little bit of everything at the Charlestown Seafood Festival — lovingly restored antique cars, a Journey cover band, and, of course, and fistfuls of lobster rolls.
