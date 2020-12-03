CHARLESTOWN — The Frosty Drew Observatory at Ninigret Park has been awarded a $107,541 grant from the Champlin Foundation to purchase a new telescope.
The grant is one of $18 million in funding recently awarded to nonprofit organizations throughout Rhode Island.
Astronomer Scott MacNeill said the telescope currently in use at the observatory is nearly 21 years old and has needed multiple repairs.
“Every year, we get more and more fearful that this is going to be the year that the telescope dies without us having a backup plan that can be moved into place very quickly, and we don’t won’t want to put any telescope in on reaction, or on a knee-jerk, because we’re going to put the wrong one in,” he said.
The current telescope, which has been heavily used, especially on public viewing evenings, was not up to the task, MacNeill said.
“It was a really great piece for us, but now, that telescope, it’s had its day. It didn’t perform as well as it was advertised to do … What we’re trying to do at this point, the telescope is no longer capable of doing, so we’re not only cutting corners but we’re starting to integrate a lot of other devices to make it happen, which will also damage, or wear down, the existing telescope,” he said.
The observatory applied for the grant in the spring and received the full requested amount. Champlin Foundation Executive Director Nina Stack said the foundation has been supporting the observatory since it opened in the 1980s.
“Frosty Drew is such a resource and a treasure for so many, and I would also say that it’s got this volunteer base that is so passionate and so committed to what they’re doing, which says buckets about the ties to the community that it has,” she said.
MacNeill said the new telescope, a model “CDK 24” made by PlaneWave Instruments of Adrian, Mich., will be the best of its kind in Rhode Island.
“The new telescope is bigger, it’s better, it’s modern, it’s research-grade, and it will be the best telescope in the state, hands down,” MacNeill said.
An email from the foundation saying that the observatory had been awarded a grant for the full amount it had requested arrived in MacNeill’s inbox as he and his family were driving to Connecticut.
“We had to pull over, so we could flip out,” he said. “And then I sat there on the side of 95 and I called all of the astronomers on the team.”
Stack said the Frosty Drew proposal had been a strong one.
“We are incredibly fortunate in Rhode Island to have the breadth of organizations that we do that really contribute to the quality of life and the well-being of the state on so many levels, and it’s a privilege to be able to support them through the work of the Champlin Foundation," she said. "It was a very strong proposal. They made a very compelling case, and we recognize that this is a one-in-a-lifetime kind of grant for them to get this piece of equipment."
MacNeill said that once retired, the old telescope would still be useful.
“We’re going to install an entire new focuser mechanism on it and we’re going to buy a modern mount for it and try and install into either a second observatory down the road, or put it onto what’s called a triangular cart which is something that you can move telescopes around with and drag it out on public nights for people to look through,” he said.
The final viewing through the old telescope and the first deployment of the new telescope will be marked with ceremonies.
“We will do a ‘last light’ on the current telescope, which is the last time the public will get to look through it, and then we’ll shut down for a couple of weeks, do the installation, and we’re going to host a ‘first light’ for the new telescope,” MacNeill said. “… Most people don’t typically do a last light. They usually do a first light, but because the Frosty Drew telescope has such an amazing history behind it, [it] really kind of became almost like an extension of our own bodies for the last 20 years."
It will be several months before the new telescope arrives in Charlestown, but MacNeill said he was still excited about receiving the grant.
“This is amazing,” he said. “I’m blown away that we got it.”
