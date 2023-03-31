CHARLESTOWN — A pair of gigantic trolls taking up residence in Ninigret Park?
It could happen as part of a campaign proposed by the South County Tourism Council.
The council came to Charlestown March 27 to pitch its Troll Trail, with the idea that the park could serve as the starting point for what tourism officials hope could grow into a statewide attraction.
The trolls are giant sculptures created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, who uses recycled materials to make the creatures, which can sometimes reach heights of 50 feet.
Dambo specializes in using scrap wood and other recyclable material to form memorable characters such as Hector Protector and Troels the Troll. His work can be seen around the world, including Brazil, Mexico, Lebanon, Germany, China and South Korea.
“He has connected over 70 trolls scattered throughout the world,” Karen Jedson, development director for the South County Tourism Council, said.
On his website, trollmap.com, Dambo challenges visitors to find his “hidden” 100th giant troll sculpture by finding secret “troll codes” at all of his previous 99 sculptures.
His trolls also are at multiple sites in the United States, including botanical gardens in Atlanta and coastal Maine.
The tourism council is aiming to bring one or two of the towering trolls to Ninigret Park by 2024.
“We’d like to enlist the URI Master Gardeners’ Club to participate,” said Jedson, who has been with the council for eight months but before that had 31 years experience working for Warwick, most of that as a tourism and culture director.
“We’d like to include the Chariho Career and Tech students to work alongside the artist and afterward with volunteering,” she said. More volunteers would help to beautify the entrance to the troll path with benches and other improvements.
“We’re not going to just put something there and let it sit there,” Jedson said.
At the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Dambo’s trolls are dubbed "Guardians of the Seeds," and described as “magical, mysterious, and mammoth,” although also friendly. Each also has a message of conservation.
“The Troll Trail opened in May of 2021 and increased visitation at the Gardens by 111 percent,” Jedson said. More than 336,000 visitors have seen the Maine trolls, she said. Those visitors also have spent more than $15 million there, she told the Town Council.
Dambo plans to travel to Rhode Island this summer and will meet with tourism officials to explore South County locations for his trolls, Jedson said.
Working with a team of five to eight artists, Dambo partially builds the trolls in Denmark and ships the body parts to a designated site.
“For instance the arms, maybe the legs and head would be developed in Denmark, and the rest would be built with pallets from South County,” Jedson said.
Locally, two to five carpenters and up to seven volunteers would be enlisted to work with Dambo, taking two to three months to complete the project.
Funding for the exhibit would be entirely from the tourism council, Jedson said — no town funds would be spent. A troll costs about $123,000, Jedson said, and the tourism council already has funding from various sources.
Dambo, whose scheduling makes him unavailable for the project until 2024, would visit the park first to work with parks and recreation staff and other local officials to determine ideal spots for the trolls, Jedson said.
“The ultimate goal is to encourage visitation in the off-season, showcase South County outside the beaches and create events around the structures through promotions,” Jedson said. The exhibit would also increase traffic to area restaurants, shops and hotels during the “shoulder season,” she said.
A troll sculpture lasts about 10 years, and the tourism council would be responsible for its upkeep.
“We want to be a lifelong partner,” Jedson said.
The Troll Trail got a warm reception from Charlestown’s Town Council, which has endorsed the concept and directed its parks and recreation director to work with the tourism council on potential placement of each troll in the park.
“It’s a great way to get people into Charlestown and it’s definitely unique,” Council President Deborah Carney said.
The project would be a collaborative effort between Dambo and his team, the South County Tourism Council and Charlestown.
“This is the first time, so we’re looking for suggestions and looking to work with the community to provide input as to what they’d like to see,” Jedson said.
Council member Grace Klinger was aware of the Maine trolls and had seen “tons of pictures” of the exhibits.
“It absolutely is fantastic,” Klinger said. “I think it’s a great idea to at least have the conversation.”
One or two Charlestown trolls could lead to more in the Ocean State, Jedson said.
“We’re starting small,” she said. “The ultimate goal would be to have a statewide Troll Trail to start in Charlestown.”
