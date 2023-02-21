CHARLESTOWN — The idea of creating an updated 2023 master plan for Ninigret Park that builds on two previous plans has received full support from Charlestown’s Town Council.
The council has set a limit of $35,000 to hire a firm to develop an up-to-date plan for the town park. Funding for the work will come from the remaining $375,000 of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act federal aid.
The move to set a new plan and vision for the park comes after a lengthy discussion at the Town Council’s January meeting.
At that meeting, council member Stephen Stokes asked town Parks and Recreation officials to detail steps necessary to make improvements to the park. He asked that the town’s 2008 master plan for the park and a 2014 update be used to inform that work.
“My intention isn’t to reinvent the wheel,” Stokes said. “There’s been a long history with these plans. Thousands of hours went into them.”
Rather, he wants the Parks and Recreation Commission to take those previous plans and look at ways to implement their recommendations.
“I’m glad this is being moved forward,” Councilor Richard “Rippy” Serra said. “It’s been a lot of years in the making. During the interceding time there have been things done that weren’t on here, put in different places and so on. I’m just glad it’s moving forward.”
At the request of Councilor Susan Cooper, the new document, called the 2023 Ninigret Park Master Plan, would also include the town’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan and the 2021 town-wide survey results and summary.
The council tasked the Parks and Recreation Commission with coming up with a master plan within 120 days of receiving the council’s approval to proceed.
Parks and Recreation Director Vicky Hilton called it a major endeavor that’s beyond the commission’s expertise and time commitments.
“We do not feel that we are able to meet the necessary design standards, editorial skills, environmental expertise nor are we equipped for the graphic capabilities that a full-time firm would provide,” Hilton said.
Stokes said there are advantages to using a professional planning firm to do the work.
“It will be a professional document that we can then review and present to the public,” Stokes said. “It would be much less burdensome for the Parks and Recreation Commission to work with a professional firm … So when it comes back we can look at it and say, ‘OK, this was gone over by a professional, we’re not nit-picking that part.’”
In June 2008, the council unanimously approved a 20-year master plan for the former Naval airfield. Of the total 227-acre site, a 55-acre parcel is owned and managed directly by the Town of Charlestown while the remaining 172-acre parcel is owned by the town but subject to restrictions by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
That 2008 plan envisioned several additions, including a concert area in the northeast corner with an adjacent campground area for overnight camping, numerous athletic fields and a concession area and potential space for a Naval air museum, a skating rink, a fenced dog park and a tree nursery.
It also included a sports complex area housing a multi-use soccer and football field with bleachers, three new junior-level soccer fields, two Little League fields, two basketball courts and a softball field.
In 2014 the Parks and Rec Commission made an update to the 2008 plan, although that was not approved by the council.
Council President Deborah Carney said part of that update devoted to soccer and football fields deserves attention as well.
“I think that’s something the Parks and Recreation Commission should focus on, because as we know the lighting for the Chariho Cowboys has been an issue for a few years now,” Carney said.
That plan calls for fields with lighting around them.
“We’re not talking about lighting up the night sky,” Carney said. “For the amount of times the football uses the lights, we’re maybe talking about seven or eight nights a year.”
Karen Glenwright, director of recreational programs for the Chariho Youth Soccer Association, supports the move.
“We would absolutely love and enjoy it,” she said. “We utilize Ninigret every single evening, and to have lights would be even better. I’m all for having lights.”
Carney also would like to see infrastructure improvements to the concert and festival area.
“Nobody is talking about building a 14,000-seat stadium at Ninigret Park,” she said. But such improvements as providing electricity would allow the town to charge more for events that could fund even more upgrades at the park, she added.
The idea has community support as well.
“As an event person, to have electricity and lights would be unbelievable in the park,” Heather Paliotta, executive director of the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce, said. “To see that in the park would be great.”
