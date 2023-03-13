CHARLESTOWN — The Narragansett Indian Tribe is opposing a pair of bills that would create a process for state recognition of tribes and simultaneously recognize the Seaconke Wampanoags.
The Narragansetts say any process to recognize an Indian group or tribe in Rhode Island must be backed up with a comprehensive study and voluminous evidence.
The tribe said last week that’s not what the pair of bills by State Rep. Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson (D-Dist. 21, Warwick) does.
“No tribal group or community should be recognized absent a review by qualified experts of a petition containing sufficient historical, anthropological and genealogical evidence warranting recognition,” Narragansett Indian Tribe Chief Sachem Anthony Dean Stanton said.
Merely having tribal members living in Rhode Island does not meet this test, Stanton and the tribe argue. There are many people from other tribes living in Rhode Island, but that does not make them a community worthy of acknowledgment as a government, the tribe said.
The Narragansett Tribe is the only federally recognized and acknowledged Indian tribe in the State of Rhode Island.
Bill 2023-H 5020 would establish a procedure for a Native American tribe to petition the state for recognition by providing the House of Representatives with certain documentation. The General Assembly could then forward the petition to the governor for enactment through legislation.
“While state tribal recognition does not confer the same benefits as federally recognized tribes, it does acknowledge the historical and cultural contributions,” Vella-Wilkinson said. “In some cases, state recognition qualifies the tribe for federal and state support. For example, four federal agencies — the U.S. departments of Housing and Urban Development, Labor, Education and Health and Human Services — have the statutory and regulatory authority to provide funding for state-recognized tribes.”
Seaconke Wampanoag Chief Darrell Waldron supports the legislation. Waldron also serves as executive director of the Rhode Island Indian Council.
“The states have divided us, this bill will reunite us,” he said.
The General Assembly would retain the right to restrict gaming licensure and/or permission to establish a casino. It also would control creation of a state reservation or relinquishment of government land and approval for state sales tax-free economic development ventures.
That last point has been a particular point of contention for decades between the Narragansett Tribe and the state. On July 14, 2003, Rhode Island State Police closed the tribe’s tax-free smoke shop on Route 2 in Charlestown in a raid that turned violent.
“The state of Rhode Island has never acknowledged the Narragansett Tribe but has historically opposed the tribe’s exercise of its governmental powers,” Stanton said.
Jack Killoy, longtime attorney for the Narragansetts, said that legislation proposed in the 1990s would have allowed for state recognition of the tribe.
“There was no process to it, and I would say there should be a process to it to establish that you are an Indian tribe or group,” he said.
Killoy called the proposed process of state recognition on the calendar at the General Assembly insufficient. The federal recognition process the tribe went through sets out all of the criteria necessary, he said.
“The recognition bill tries to track some of that, but it doesn’t have the detail or the review,” Killoy said.
A second bill would grant tribal recognition to the Seaconke Wampanoags, a population that historically lived on lands that are now part of northern Rhode Island.
The legislation (2023-H 5021) would officially recognize the Seaconke Wampanoag tribe for the limited purposes of assisting in establishing eligibility for federal benefits and to protect the tribe in preserving artifacts, ceremonies and practices, according to Vella-Wilkinson.
“The Seaconke Wampanoags are an integral part of this state’s history, and this bill offers protections for the tribe to engage in traditional religious practices and ceremonies, preserve and protect artifacts, and ensure that handicrafts made by tribal members may be sold as ‘Indian made,’” she said.
The Narragansetts say that bill falls far short of the rigorous process of review that’s required for federal recognition.
“Why would the state of Rhode Island, without review by experts, consider legislation that grants recognition to a single group while at the same time consider a second bill that establishes a recognition process,” Stanton asked.
Both bills have been referred to the House Committee on State Government and Elections.
The Narragansett Tribe was federally acknowledged and recognized by the United States as an Indian Nation after decades of research, documentation and review in 1983.
The findings and conclusions of the federal acknowledgment were that the Narragansett Indian Tribe “in aboriginal times, inhabited the area which is today the state of Rhode Island.”
“They submitted volumes and volumes of information to the federal government that was then reviewed by anthropologists, historians, genealogists,” Killoy said. “This particular bill has none of the mechanisms to back up or substantiate what a particular group claims.”
