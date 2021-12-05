CHARLESTOWN — The Rev. Linda N. Moore will be singing in double time this Christmas season.
Moore, a musician who has been the pastor at Cross Mills Baptist Church in Charlestown for the last three years, was recently named pastor of the First Baptist Church of Charlestown at Quonochontaug, to the joy of parishioners who have been singing her praises.
"She has just been a delight," said Paula Moreau, chairman of the board of trustees at First Baptist Church of Charlestown at Quonochontaug which has been in existence since 1840. "She has brought new ideas, she started a Bible study and she has been very welcoming."
Moore, 70, who lives on Lake Mishnock in West Greenwich, also directs the choir at Cross Mills Baptist and sings in the choirs at both churches. Both churches have active music ministries, she said, and excellent, enthusiastic choirs. At the Quonochontaug church, Dianne Storm serves as director of music and James Larson as the organist, she said, while the Cross Mills church has a "very talented" hand bell choir.
Moore, who plays the oboe and French horn, said both choirs are preparing for Christmas services. Cross Mills will have "shining moment" Christmas concert on Dec. 19, and "Quonnie" will have a special Christmas Eve service.
While Baptists are "big into the Bible and Bible study," said Moore who has organized a study group via Zoom, "we're also big on fellowship and we love our music."
"I actually started out studying music education at Barrington College back in the day," said Moore, who grew up in Riverside, R.I., in a family of "nurses and engineers," has lived in North Carolina and Texas, and worked as a nurse and a researcher before realizing her calling to ordained ministry.
Moore said her father was very musical, and she taught herself to play the piano as a child, and also played the clarinet in a band.
Moore, who was raised in the Episcopal faith, may be a lifelong musician, but she is fairly new to her role as minister. She was 63 when she headed off to Andover Newton Seminary School, she said.
"I've always been active in churches and have led many women's retreats," she said, "so it was almost a natural step for me."
"It was a little strange," she said with a noticeable Texas twang. "I hadn't written a paper since college and that's what graduate school is all about ... writing papers."
"I know," she said with a chuckle, "I grew up in Rhode Island and I have a southern accent I can't get rid of."
Moore said she's been introducing herself to members of the Quonnie church and already feels like "one of the fold."
"It's a very, very loving church," she said, "we had a pancake lunch recently and there were about twenty people and we had a wonderful time."
"Things are going really well," said Moore who preaches at the Quonnie church at 9 a.m. and the Cross Mills church at 11 a.m. each Sunday. "I am totally blessed."
