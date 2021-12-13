The Champlin Foundation distributed $13.2 million in capital funding to 126 nonprofit organizations serving a variety of priorities.
Local area recipients included the following: the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, $250,000 for the purchase of 23 Industrial Drive in Westerly; Westerly Area Rest Meals, $35,000 to purchase a vehicle; Westerly Hospital Foundation, $145,000 for portable X-ray equipment; Chariho Regional High School, $67,290 to create a flexible amphitheater space; Ashaway Free Library, $8,835 for entryway repairs and safety lighting; Cross Mills Public Library in Charlestown, $4,600 for its HVAC system; Foster Parrots in Hope Valley received $52,862 to purchase aviary wire; and in Connecticut, Mystic Seaport received $46,500 for restroom access ramps and walkway replacement.
The next round of applications for 2022 grants will open on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and close on Jan. 15. The second cycle will begin June 1.
For more information, visit ChamplinFoundation.org.
— Sun staff
