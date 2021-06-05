The following local organizations were recipients of grants from the Champlin Foundation for the year 2020:
In Westerly, Memorial & Library Association, $325,000 for HVAC upgrades; Ocean Community YMCA, $237,741 for upgrades to the Fuller and Buckley pools at the Westerly-Pawcatuck Branch; Westerly Hospital Foundation, $50,000; Renaissance City Theatre, $39,450 for exterior repairs/renovations; Jonnycake Center of Westerly, $17,000; Westerly Area Rest Meals, $15,000; and Ocean Community YMCA, $12,000; in Charlestown, Frosty Drew Nature Center and Observatory, $107,541 for primary observatory telescope replacement; and Cross Mills Public Library, $7,775 for lighting and acoustical renovations; and in Ashway, Ashaway Free Library, $9,983 for replacement of air conditioning unit, front door and copier, and electrical upgrades for community room.
The grants were part of $5.8 million in capital funding the foundation distributed to nonprofits throughout Rhode Island.
— Sun staff
