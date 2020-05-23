WESTERLY — The League of Women Voters of South County has canceled its tea to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the women's right to vote. The tea had been rescheduled for Aug. 22 from its original date in April.
Ticket holder will receive an email concerning refunds and other options.
The league hopes to reschedule the event for the spring of 2021.
