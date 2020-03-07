PROVIDENCE —Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week. Unless otherwise noted, the legislators are Demcrats. For more information on any of these items visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease
$1 minimum wage increase
With final votes in both chambers, the General Assembly approved legislation (2020-S 2147A, 2020-H 7157A) sponsored by Sen. Erin Lynch Prata and and Rep. David A. Bennett, both of Warwick, to raise the state’s minimum wage by $1 to $11.50 an hour on Oct. 1. The legislation now goes to the governor’s desk.
Limiting K-2 class size to 20
The Senate passed legislation (2020-S 2179) introduced by Sen. Hanna M. Gallo, of Cranston, that would mandate that the size of public school classes be limited to 20 students for kindergarten through the second grade. The measure now moves to the House of Representatives, where similar legislation (2020-H 7050) has been introduced by Rep. Christopher T. Millea, of Cranston).
Allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control
The House passed legislation introduced by Rep. Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson, of Warwick, that would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control. The bill (2020-H 7073) would authorize a pharmacist to prescribe and dispense hormonal contraceptive patches and self-administered oral hormonal contraceptives, provided that the pharmacist has completed a training program approved by the state Board of Pharmacy. The measure now moves to the Senate, where similar legislation (2020-S 2388) has been introduced by Sen. Mark McKenney, of Warwick.
Requiring sepsis protocols
The Senate approved legislation (2020-S 2224) introduced by Sen. Ryan W. Pearson, of Cumberland, that would require hospital medical staffs to adopt, periodically update and submit to the state health director evidence-based protocols for the early recognition and treatment of patients with sepsis and septic shock. The measure now moves to the House, where similar legislation (2020-H 7470) has been introduced by Rep. John W. Lyle Jr., R-Lincoln.
No development on Statehouse grounds
The Housepassed legislation introduced by Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr., of Warwick, that would preserve the history and open space of the Statehouse grounds. The legislation (2020-H 7210) would prohibit the development of any land contiguous to the Statehouse unless approved by the General Assembly. The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Right to Try legislation
The House passed legislation (2020-H 7266) introduced by Rep. Joseph M. McNamara, of Warwick, that would create the Rhode Island Terminally Ill Patients Right to Try Act of 2020. It would establish the conditions for the use of experimental treatments. A clinical trial patient would have the right to continue the experimental treatment in a hospital setting, provided the patient or guardian signs a waiver of liability in favor of the hospital and its staff. The measure now moves to the Senate, where similar legislation (2020-S 2242) has been introduced by Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, R-North Smithfield).
Motion picture tax credit amended
The Senate has approved a bill sponsored by Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, of Middletown, that amends the state’s motion picture tax credit program. It would allow productions to use tax credits, even if the majority of production is not done within the state, if the production spends a minimum of $10 million within Rhode Island during a 12-month span. Rep. Marvin L. Abney, of Newport, sponsored companion legislation (2020-H 7247A) that has already passed the House.
Bills address internet privacy
A special legislative commission chaired by Rep. Evan P. Shanley, of Warwick, studied privacy protection on the internet and has developed three bills. The first bill (2020-H 7778), introduced by Shanley, would require online service providers and commercial websites to disclose both the categories of personally identifiable information they collect, and the buyers of the information. The second bill (2020-H 7723), introduced by House Majority Whip John G. Edwards, of Tiverton, would regulate data brokers. The third bill, introduced by Rep. Jean Philippe Barros, of Pawtucket, would prohibit the use of student information by cloud computing service providers.
Amending the Medical Marijuana Act
Sen. Joshua Miller, of Cranston, and Rep. Scott A. Slater, of Providence, have introduced legislation (2020-S 2544, 2020-H 7621) that would amend the state's medical marijuana program. It would create a hardship designation for recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance and Medicaid benefits. The bill would also establish a discount medicine program, eliminate plant tagging, allow unlimited compassion center licenses, reduce the compassion center license fee to $5,000, and redefines “debilitating condition.”
Parole after 15 years for minors sentenced as adults
Rep. Julie A. Casimiro, of North Kingstown, has introduced legislation (2020-H 7592) that would allow minors who were sentenced as adults to be eligible for parole after serving 15 years. The bill would not apply to prisoners serving life without parole sentences or to those who committed heinous crimes. The bill would affect prisoners whose offenses were committed after Jan. 1, 1991.
