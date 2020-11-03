CHARLESTOWN — With thousands of early and mail-in ballots still to be counted, Charlestown Residents United candidate Grace Klinger, a Republican, was the leading vote-getter in the Town Council race with 619 votes followed by fellow Republican and CRU candidate Stephen Stokes with 618.
Charlestown Citizens Alliance candidate Cody Clarkin, who is unaffiliated, was third with 486 votes, followed by current council vice president and CRU co-founder, Deborah Carney, a Democrat who received 476.
David Wilkinson, a CCA candidate, was fifth with 455. Susan Cooper received 450, Sheila Andrew 420, incumbent Bonnita Van Slyke 415, Jodi Frank 379, Scott Keeley, 335 and Jacob Wolfgang, the only candidate not running with the support of a PAC, received 263 votes.
Carney, Van Slyke and Wilkinson were defending their seats against eight challengers. Council president Virginia Lee and councilor. Julie Carroccia did not seek re-election.
This election has been particularly contentious in Charlestown, with 11 candidates running for five seats. Carney, Van Slyke and Wilkinson were the only incumbents in the field.
All but one of the candidates are affiliated with one of Charlestown’s two Political Action Committees: the Charlestown Citizens Alliance and Charlestown Residents United, and each side has accused the other of lacking honesty and transparency.
Heading the list of issues facing the town is the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impacts on businesses and individuals. Charlestown, whose residents enjoy one of the lowest property tax rates in Rhode Island thanks to expensive beachfront properties, faces an ongoing struggle between encouraging economic development and preserving the town’s open spaces.
Climate change and rising sea levels are also a growing concern in the oceanfront community.
