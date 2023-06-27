CHARLESTOWN — The town has been notified by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation that replacement of the Kings Factory Road Bridge No. 542 on the Charlestown-Richmond town line is scheduled to start on or around Aug. 1. The estimated completion date for this project is May 30, 2024.
During the demolition of the old bridge and constructing of the new bridge, there will be a detour in place. The tentative date for this detour is Aug. 1 until Nov. 30.
Anyone with questions regarding the project may contact Francesco Turano, resident engineer, Rhode Island Department of Transportation at 401-265-1060.
— Ryan Blessing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.