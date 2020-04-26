CHARLESTOWN — A little more than a year since the completion of the dredging of the Quonochontaug breachway, Save The Bay’s director of habitat restoration, Wenley Ferguson, crouched next to a narrow creek on the Quonnie salt marsh, refractometer in hand.
Ferguson was measuring the salinity of the water in the newly-dug conduit, which will allow the marsh to drain.
“Yesterday, the salinity here, before we made this section all the way to the end, was about 14 parts per thousand, and now today, we connected that area from the upland all the way out to the salt pond by digging down to the original peat, so through all that sand," she said. "We placed the sand on either side and graded back, and then the excavator operator dug down about six inches into the peat, so that’s allowing that fresh water at the very upper edge of the marsh to drain out.”
Ferguson pointed to a water mark in the bed of the new creek, left by the previous night’s high tide.
“See where those bubbles are? That’s where the tide was up here last night," she said. "Actually, that wasn’t a big tide, but it’s because we lowered this elevation so greatly.”
Like many of Rhode Island’s salt marshes, the Quonnie marsh had subsided to the point where it was constantly underwater. The vegetation had died and the ground was too soggy to even walk on.
Beginning in November 2018, the project involved building up and restoring the salt marsh using the sediment dredged from the breachway.
Numerous public and private organizations contributed funding to the $2 million initiative: the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the town of Charlestown, the Salt Ponds Coalition, the Shelter Harbor Conservation Society, the Weekapaug Foundation, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the Rhode Island Coastal and Estuarine Habitat Restoration Trust Fund and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
Ferguson is now monitoring the marsh grass plantings and adjusting the drainage here and there to make sure the marsh remains healthy. Her objectives are to keep fresh water from pooling on the marsh and allow salt water to flow in and out with the tides.
“Last year, we dug a series of creeks by hand,” she said. “A lot of the ones you see were dug by hand, and then we dug this — it’s more like a drainage swale — along this northern and western side of the sediment placement area, and the whole idea was to drain that groundwater captured. We want to give that groundwater a way to drain out, because it’s fresher water and it will allow for invasive species like phragmites [a perennial reed] to colonize further out into the area where we placed the sediment.”
Working with Ferguson is John Fox of Fox Construction Company Inc. of Richmond. Fox is operating a low-ground pressure excavator on loan from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. The excavator is designed to have a minimal impact on fragile marsh sediments, and its tracks are shallow as Fox digs narrow channels, or swales, through the sand and down into the peat layer. Ferguson then manually smoothes the edges.
A recent rainstorm had destroyed some of the new channels, so Ferguson had to build up the edges again.
“I’m taking chunks of peat and creating little sills along low points along the main creek so that where the water drains in, it doesn’t create a huge sand delta,” she said.
Ferguson, who completed a similar restoration at the Ninigret salt marsh before undertaking the Quonnie project, said that waiting a year to see how the marsh responded to the restoration had allowed her to refine and target her efforts.
“The good thing about coming back a year later is, this area has had a chance to flood with saltwater multiple times. Rainwater has changed the drainage patterns,” she said. “So coming back after this winter, we were able to have a better sense of how to better facilitate drainage. We also saw how the phragmites was responding and we had some areas that we wanted to target to address the phragmites.
"It’s kind of like the next phase of adaptive management, and what we found at Ninigret, same type of project, it takes multiple years of adaptive management at these sites because the sand is going to shift.”
