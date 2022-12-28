CHARLESTOWN — It’s sometimes hard to pin down when an event becomes a tradition, but ask anyone in Charlestown about the annual New Year’s Eve bonfire and most would say it qualifies.
The skies around Ninigret Park will be aglow again on Saturday evening when Frank Glista will give word to firefighters to take a flame to the giant wooden structure he spends weeks building on a patch of grass and dirt.
Hundreds will turn out from Charlestown and beyond to take part in the free spectacle, which the Chamber of Commerce started in 2005 at Glista’s prompting as a way to give kids some fun on New Year’s Eve.
“New Year’s Eve, kids don’t have a clue. They see all the hullabaloo and parents take off and it’s like, ‘Okay, what’s that all about,’” Glista, a builder for almost his entire life, said while unloading more long pieces of plywood from his truck on a rainy afternoon before Christmas.
Frankie Pallets, as he’s affectionately known because of the many, many pallets that go into making the decorative structure, has been involved from the start. The first bonfire attracted about 100 people, he said. The latest, a year ago, had 3,500 according to estimates.
Saturday’s show at 4:30 at the park will be his last, he said.
“I want to take a little more time with this, try to make it more interesting,” he said.
In 2009, he approached the Charlestown Parks and Recreation director about having the town sponsor the yearly burning. Glista said he would do 15 of the bonfires, and he’s stuck to that schedule.
The only ones he missed were in 2008, when others did it, and 2009 and 2020, when it was canceled.
“I said I’ll do it 'til I’m 70. That would be 15,” he said. “I lost a year because of COVID when nobody had any events.”
The bonfire is a true community event that draws out both regulars who watch every year and newcomers who want to see what the hoopla is all about.
Glista volunteers his time and talent, but he gets a lot of help from Arnold Lumber, which donates the wood for his annual projects.
“It would not happen if it wasn’t for their generosity,” a grateful Glista said. This year, Glista said, material costs and supply chain problems led to a lower number of pallets being available. Manufacturers are buying them back, he said.
“But anything I want, they give me,” he said of Arnold Lumber. “They are just phenomenal.”
He also gets enthusiastic help every year from the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, from Public Works and the police, fire and ambulance crews that work to make it a safe evening.
Depending on winds and temperature, a bonfire can burn differently year to year, Glista said.
“Sometimes it goes straight up, sometimes it goes off to the side,” he said. One year, the wind produced ‘dust devils,’ little tornadoes of burning ash. Youngsters loved it.
Glista hasn’t passed the torch, figuratively speaking, to another in order to keep the tradition going next year. He’s hopeful it will continue, but also tempered by realistic expectations.
“I don’t know,” if it will continue, he said. “I’ve had people over the years who have said they’ll do it. Next year they never show up. There are some people talking about it.”
It can be quite a time commitment. Glista estimates he’s spent about a year of his life working on all 15 of the fires he created.
“It’s just a huge amount of time that goes into it,” he said.
The site of the bonfire, on what used to be a runway for the U.S. Navy’s pilot training facility in Charlestown during and after World War II, has special meaning for Glista.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but my parents met here,” he said.
His father was a naval aviator who transferred to Charlestown from Jacksonville. His mother lived in town and was a plane spotter during the war.
“When they built this facility, she and her girlfriend got jobs here and they both met their pilot husbands,” he said.
Glista will spend the next several days preparing the site and putting the finishing touches on the design of the bonfire. He’s anticipating a big turnout and a fun time.
“The whole idea is to do it early so the kids can see it, enjoy it,” he said. “For a lot of people, it’s become a real tradition.”
