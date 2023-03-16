RICHMOND — The Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation will sponsor a community forum titled "A Conversation about Impaired Driving, the Law, and a Call to Action" on Monday, March 20, at Chariho Career and Technical Center, 459 Switch Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The forum will allow victims, highway safety professionals, legislators, prevention specialists, prosecutors, members of law enforcement, and the public to discuss ways to make the roadways in Rhode Island safer by eliminating impaired driving.
Rhode Island’s percentage of crashes involving an impaired operator is much higher than the rest of the country and is unacceptable, as impaired driving is very preventable, organizers said. The forum will allow community members and stakeholders to voice concerns about the unacceptable current state of affairs in Rhode Island
For more information, contact Cathy Andreozzi at candreozzi@prodigy.net or info@torilynnfoundation.org.
