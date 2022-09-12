CHARLESTOWN — Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge, 50 Bend Road, will open for white-tailed deer and fall wild turkey hunting opportunities at designated units during Rhode Island’s hunting season this fall. A change this year, the Salt Pond Unit of the refuge is closed to public hunting due to management activities in that unit.
Similar to past years, the Barrier Beach and Lewis Tract Units will follow state regulations for deer and turkey hunting, while the Kettle Pond Unit will open for archery only hunting during the state season. Both the Kettle Pond and Salt Pond Units will remain closed to spring wild turkey hunting. Kettle Pond and Salt Pond trails will remain open.
No permits are required, although hunters must download, sign, and carry a refuge Big and Upland Game Hunting Brochure to serve as written permission to access refuge units for hunting. The hunting brochure, as well as hunting unit maps, is available for download at fws.gov/refuge/ninigret/.
For more information, call 401-364-9124.
— Sun staff
