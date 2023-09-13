CHARLESTOWN — Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge will open for white-tailed deer and fall wild turkey hunting opportunities at designated units during the state hunting season this fall. The Barrier Beach and Lewis Tract Units will follow state regulations for deer and turkey hunting, while the Kettle Pond and Salt Pond Units are open for archery only hunting during the season.
The hiking trails at Kettle Pond and Salt Pond Units will remain open to the public during the archery hunting season. Both the Kettle Pond and Salt Pond Units will remain closed to spring wild turkey hunting.
No permits are required, although hunters must download, sign and carry a refuge Big and Upland Game Hunting Brochure to serve as written permission to access refuge units for hunting. The hunting brochure, as well as hunting unit maps, are available for download at fws.gov/refuge/ninigret.
For more information, visit fws.gov. or call 401-364-9124.
