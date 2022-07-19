CHARLESTOWN — A hearing focused on a proposed zoning amendment that would allow for more compact development in subdivisions in exchange for larger, more protected areas of open space has been continued to August after turnout well exceeded the 100-person limit at Charlestown Town Hall.
Members of the Town Council voted unanimously on Thursday to continue the discussion to Monday, Aug. 22, after they were unable to seat the number of residents who came in person to hear or join in the discussions. That meeting will be held at Charlestown Elementary School, 363 Carolina Back Road, to accommodate a larger crowd.
The decision angered some in the audience, including a man who expressed extreme dismay that he would need to return again, but officials said the date chosen offered fair opportunity for residents to prepare and adjust their schedules accordingly. Council President Deborah Carney said that while any decision would leave someone unhappy, the goal remains to allow everyone to be part of the conversation.
“If we allow one person to speak, then we would need to allow it for all, and we are already over capacity,” Carney explained.
The hearing Thursday would have been the second before the council, which had opened the initial hearing last Monday to a crowd of nearly 100 residents that had town hall near capacity at the start of the meeting. The first portion of the hearing lasted nearly 2.5 hours and was continued after the council had extended the meeting twice but it became clear there were considerable discussions still remaining.
By Thursday evening, the support against the ordinance had grown in excess of capacity with many residents expressing concerns that the effort would handcuff landowners. Those in town, including William Coulter, a resident with extensive land along Shumankanuc Hill Road, have vocally opposed the proposed ordinance, saying it would have a negative impact, especially for those north of Route 1.
"I firmly believe this will significantly impact us economically. I don't like any part of this and I do not see anything good coming from this," Coulter said at the initial hearing last Monday.
"If I had a $1.5 million home at the beach, there would be no impact there, but where I live on the north side of Route 1, this is going to reduce the value of our property, not improve it," he continued. "I don’t buy it."
The purpose of the ordinance isn't to create any new restrictions for owners, Town Planner Jane Weidman said last week, but rather seeks to simultaneously protect the rights of landowners while also focusing on the importance of protecting waterways and natural resources.
In order to accomplish this, the community would need to consider changes in the way the subdivisions are reviewed, specifically to amend zoning regulations in order to provide for a form of clustered subdivisions that are referred to as "conservation development" subdivisions.
"These are designed to protect natural resources through zoning and subdivision regulations, and by making use of flexible land management tools," Weidman said. "We would need to amend regulations to allow for conservation design and development as an addition or alternative to existing clusters."
Lorraine Joubert, of the University of Rhode Island Nonpoint Education for Municipal Officials, said 17 communities in Rhode Island have adopted regulations based on implementation of the concept in the past 20 years, with all communities reporting successes.
The program, which was designed at the University of Maine, requires towns to draft and implement a set of regulations that enhances flexibility for developers in order to better position homes in a cluster subdivision, which would be defined in the proposed ordinance as being divided into six or more residential parcels, to maximize open-space benefits, protect aquifers and reduce stormwater pollution.
The regulations have remained a concern to residents and officials, including some who have followed the concept since it was first discussed in Charlestown in 2003.
If approved, Weidman the biggest difference between the existing regulations and proposed amendments would be the potential lot sizes for development. The conservation development concept remains "density neutral," which means that developers would not be able to include any more units in future sub-developments than are already allowed under the existing regulations.
In an R-40 zone, Charlestown regulations currently allow for subdivision of lots into 20,000-square-foot parcels, but R-2A and R-3A zones require minimum lot sizes of 40,000. The new regulations would allow for all zones to maintain the 20,000-square-foot minimum. Furthermore, the new regulations would decrease the required minimum frontage, shortening the 100-foot requirement in R-40 zones and the 125-foot requirement in R-2A and R-3A zones to just 50 feet, with planning officials able to allow for 20-foot frontage in proper circumstances.
While many in the community have praised efforts to protect open space, residents from numerous backgrounds expressed similar concerns as those presented by Coulter.
Resident Timothy Stasiunas was among more than a half dozen who spoke in opposition last week, and said the proposed changes make it easy for developers to create compact residential properties that would take away from the rural, country feel that is characteristic of the community. He also questioned the legal impact of putting decisions solely in the hands of elected politicians with no recourse for appeal.
"This as written is very vague. It leaves a lot of gray areas and it remains opaque, leaving projects at the mercy of the Planning Board and elected officials," Stasiunas said. "(The Planning Commission) lacks credibility in decisions, and that is a heavy burden for residents to have to rely on an elected official to simply treat them honestly and fairly."
