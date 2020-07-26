CHARLESTOWN — A remote public informational meeting Wednesday on the master plan for a proposed self-storage facility was continued to the next Planning Commission meeting in August.
The applicant for the 60-unit East West Storage, located at 5682 Post Road, is James Mara, doing business as VLJ Realty LLC.
Attorney Margaret Hogan, representing Mara, called several witnesses during the lengthy hearing, including project engineer William Dowdell, hydrologist Robert Ferrari and Jeffrey D’Arrigo of Sage Environmental.
The project has already gone through the pre-approval process and Planning Commission members did a site walk in November 2019. Several issues have been raised, including presence of 1 acre of freshwater wetlands on the 2.5 acre parcel. The property also abuts land owned by the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.
Commission members have also expressed concerns regarding the width of the road, which would consist of a 20-foot-wide circular driveway serving the storage buildings. The parcel is currently accessed by a dirt road behind the East/West gas station and Michael’s garage.
The plan calls for the driveway entrance to be paved, but the remaining road over an existing septic system would be a permeable surface such as gravel or stone, a state requirement for roads near onsite wastewater treatment systems.
Although traffic on the road accessing the units would be one-way, the state fire marshal has stipulated that the road into the facility road must be wide enough to allow two fire trucks to pass each other. In a July 16 memo to commission members, Town Planner Jane Weidman echoed concerns that adding a 20-foot-wide road would have a negative environmental impact.
“An effort should really be made to improve this layout that works for fire access without pushing the development to the edge of the wetlands and resulting in an inefficient design to reach the 60 units, apparently needed to make this work commercially,” Weidman’s report stated.
Weidman also cited a report from Sage Environmental stating that less than 1 acre of the site would be disturbed.
"'Approximately 0.87 acres of the site will be impacted by the development,' the report states," she said. “'…the construction of the facility will produce minor adverse effects on the existing environment and ecology; however this is consistent with any commercial or residential development and is considered insignificant because the future land use of the site is marked for commercial development.'”
Commission Chairwoman Ruth Platner had questions about the vegetation that would be planted to screen the facility.
“Screening is one of the most important issues, because one of the things in the zoning ordinance is architectural design and traditional building materials and things like that,” she said. “Well, these are storage units, and the very nature of a storage unit is that it’s not easily compatible with traditional architecture. There’s no floors. There’s no widows. So this needs to be screened.”
Hogan replied that she had received conflicting opinions from neighbors on the use of arborvitae to screen the facility.
“There’s little bit of a mix, which is why I asked about arborvitaes,” she said. “We were told that one of them didn’t want the arborvitaes, because they get too tall and they get too close to the house, and so we got a mixed message tonight. So, we’ll straighten that out.”
The developer has said that there would be strict rules regarding what could and could not be stored at the facility and that there would be no floor drains in the units. Platner said the commission might request that additional materials and substances be added to the prohibited list.
“I think the testimony you had that it’s not as impactful as some other kinds of commercial development is absolutely true, and especially since Mr. Mara is going to have a very specific list of things that can’t be stored there, and we might want to make suggestions for that list,” she told the developer.
The hearing was continued to Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.