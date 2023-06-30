CHARLESTOWN — Kettle Pond Visitor Center, 50 Bend Road, will host three free art programs to coincide with the New England Chapter of the Guild of Natural Science Illustrators exhibit “On the Wing” now on display at the center. The exhibit explores the various aspects of migratory birds and butterflies and their habitat. The 12 artists represented live in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut and use a variety of media.
On Sunday, July 9, the programs being offered include: Drawing and painting plants at 10 a.m.; Nature journaling/sketching in the exhibit room at 11 a.m.; and Easy steps to painting natural subjects at noon.
Attendees should bring a pencil, pen or color materials and a sketch paper/ sketchbook. All ages welcome.
For more information, visit the Kettle Pond Visitor Center on Facebook or call 401-364-9124.
