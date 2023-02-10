CHARLESTOWN — Following through on its intent to move quickly, the Charlestown Town Council on Thursday chose former Chief of Police Jeffrey S. Allen to serve as acting town administrator.
Allen will begin Feb. 14, a day after Mark Stankiewicz leaves the position.
After spending 10 years as Charlestown’s administrator to mostly favorable reviews, Stankiewicz resigned on Jan. 23. The Taunton (Mass.) Daily Gazette reported this week that Stankiewicz accepted a job as town administrator in Berkley, Mass.
In applying for the position Allen, a former longtime South Kingstown police officer and a local resident for 30 years, cited his supervisory experience, including with budgeting, negotiations and contracts, as qualifications.
“Whether as a patrol officer or chief executive, my entire career was based on my ability to work with all those within the community while maintaining the highest level of professionalism and integrity,” he said in his application to the town.
The council received four applications for the position by its noon deadline on Feb. 7. The four were Allen, Gary T. Tedeschi, Steven M. Paré and Anthony D.C. Vitale.
At a special meeting Tuesday, the council voted to interview Allen and Tedeschi, both town residents.
It conducted those interviews in closed executive session Thursday night, taking three hours to interview both men and deliberate before unanimously voting to hire Allen.
The council also plans to inform Tedeschi, Paré and Vitale that they are welcome to participate in the town's upcoming process to select a permanent administrator.
Allen spent 32 years as a Rhode Island police officer and more than five years as chief of the Charlestown Police Department before stepping away from law enforcement in March 2018. Lt. Michael J. Paliotta succeeded him as chief.
Allen’s tenure in Charlestown as chief was marked with numerous challenges, such as shepherding the department through personnel issues including a lengthy process involving former officer Evan Speck. Speck sued the department in 2015, alleging discrimination by its members, but the lawsuit was later dismissed when a federal investigation led to a conviction against Speck for steroid trafficking and money laundering, a case that also brought Speck’s accusations against the department into question.
With the assistance of Paliotta, Allen also helped to usher the department through a three-year accreditation process that began in 2014 and led to its full accreditation by the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission.
Tedeschi, chairman of Charlestown’s Disc Golf Course Ad Hoc Committee, is a former Narragansett Public Works employee who was Richmond’s treasurer and part-time zoning enforcement officer in the mid-2000s, and later a North Kingstown building official.
Paré was the Providence public safety commissioner for more than a decade, until earlier this year when incoming Mayor Brett Smiley said he would not fill the position. Paré also spent 27 years with the Rhode Island State Police before retiring as superintendent.
Information about Vitale was not immediately available. The town clerk’s office did not provide the resumes of the unsuccessful candidates for the position, citing an exemption to the state’s Access to Public Records Act that claims that doing so “has been deemed to be an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy by Rhode Island courts and opinions from the Department of Attorney General.”
The town charter lays out the process for appointing a permanent town administrator.
A search committee appointed by the council reviews qualifications, conducts interviews, checks references and forwards the information to the council.
The council then chooses the next administrator “on the basis of executive and administrative abilities, with special reference to academic experience in, or knowledge of, accepted practices in respect to the duties of office,” according to the charter.
