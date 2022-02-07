CHARLESTOWN — Residents of a home along Lauri Drive have been displaced after a fire tore through the one-story home on Sunday night, but officials said the fire was doused quickly and no one was injured.
With a hole in the floor not found until the response, however, members of the Charlestown-Richmond Fire Department said it could have ended a lot worse.
The Charlestown Fire District said in a press release that firefighters were called to the home at 15 Lauri Drive around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. The first arriving responders confirmed the blaze, with flames already showing from half the building. Crews with the Charlestown-Richmond, Richmond-Carolina, Hope Valley-Wyoming and Union fire districts each responded and aided in combatting the blaze.
Members of the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service Charlestown Police Department also responded.
"As the members made an aggressive push inside, a hole was found in the floor and the crew repositioned there line and alerted the dispatcher to make the notification of the hazard.," the agency said in a press release. "Members from Engine 812 started to stretch a second hose line and began fire attack from a different position within the home."
Crews were able to regroup quickly and prevent the fire from spreading further, officials said. It was doused within an hour, though firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to monitor for flare ups.
The home is considered a total loss, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.