Republican Rep. Blake A. Filippi, who ran for re-election this election year without a challenger, captured 1,347 votes — 97.1 percent — in early results Tuesday night. Filippi will once again serve the 36th House District, which represents all of New Shoreham and Charlestown and parts of Westerly and South Kingstown.
Fillipi received 322 votes from Westerly voters, 657 votes from Charlestown voters, 235 votes from South Kingstown voters, and 133 from Block Island.
The fourth-term state representative first entered the political arena as a national legal analyst for the Tenth Amendment Center in 2012 before joining the state legislature in 2014 while running as an independent, defeating Democrat Donna Walsh.
A graduate of Lincoln High School and the University of Arizona, the 40-year-old Block Island resident and small business owner has a bachelor’s degree in history and earned a law degree from the Rutgers University Camden School of Law. Following graduation, he said he remained committed to conducting pro bono work for clients in need before getting involved in politics.
Filippi earned the rank of House minority whip in 2017 and was named minority leader following the 2018 election, in which he also ran unopposed. He has also served on the House oversight, judiciary and municipal government committees.
In his fourth term, Filippi said he will be focused on continuing to fight corruption, working to support legislation and a fair tax rate that will not place undue burden on residents and attracting controlled development to enhance that will enhance growth in the state.
