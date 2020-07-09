CHARLESTOWN — The federal Environmental Protection Agency has praised Charlestown’s wastewater management initiative as a success story in the effort to improve the resilience of coastal properties in the face of climate change and rising sea levels.
Funded by a $270,000 EPA Southeast New England Program grant, a project to replace failing or outdated septic systems with denitrification systems that kicked off in 2016 is now nearing completion.
Denitrification systems are advanced wastewater-treatment systems that remove additional nitrogen from effluent before it leaches into the soil or bodies of water where it can contaminate wells and cause algal blooms.
Charlestown's onsite wastewater manager, Matthew Dowling, coordinated the project, dubbed the Charlestown Coastal Groundwater Protection and Restoration Program.
The town sent letters to 233 homeowners inviting them to apply for grants to upgrade their septic systems. Of the 44 homeowners who applied, 15 were selected to take advantage of the financial incentive, which provided $18,000 per project, with the homeowner paying the balance of about $10,000. Homeowners were required to get three bids on the work, the average cost of which was $27,000 per septic system.
Dowling said the participants were selected by location.
“We developed the program to upgrade 15 substandard septic systems in the most sensitive and over-developed portions of our coastal watershed,” he said. “It turns out the highest density of substandard septic systems and the actual highest density of septic systems in town lies within the Green Hill Pond and eastern Ninigret Pond watershed.”
Working with Charlestown geographic information systems coordinator Stephen McCandless, Dowling and his interns determined where the groundwater had been most impacted by failing septic systems.
“We developed a model that looked at water quality in relation to the density of septic systems and we used that model to sort of target these areas and find out where the most need was for nitrogen reduction in the town,” Dowling said.
Town Council President Virginia Lee said the results of the EPA project were impressive.
“I commend Matt Dowling’s EPA research project that will remove more nitrogen from household waste water at a reduced cost to homeowners,” she said. “ Because we are what we drink, it is essential to reduce the amount of nitrogen in individual wastewater treatment systems, which discharge into ground water so that our ground water stays safe to drink. Another important benefit of reducing the amount of waste Nitrogen going into ground water is protecting the salt ponds from contamination from Nitrogen flowing into them.”
Lee said the town would also be working with local landscape contractors to reduce the loads of Nitrogen and lawn chemicals entering the groundwater. Charlestown has had issues with excess Nitrogen contaminating groundwater in certain neighborhoods.
“A third critical aspect of Matt’s project is to work with landscaping companies to make sure lawn care is not adding nitrogen or poisons like herbicides and pesticides to our lawns and then to our groundwater, which is the source of drinking water for all homes and businesses throughout Charlestown,” she said.
Unlike Barnstable County in Massachusetts, where effluent from denitrification wastewater treatment systems must be tested several times a year, Rhode Island does not require regular testing.
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island’s department of soil ecology and microbiology have measured effluent from denitrification systems in Rhode Island and have found nitrogen levels to be higher than those in Barnstable County, probably because the systems in Rhode Island are not functioning at peak efficiency.
Testing will be easier now, however, since URI has developed a more efficient method that will make it possible to test more systems with less effort.
“You can basically buy this photometer, it's a $900 piece of equipment, a service provider could purchase this thing and they could do field sampling for total nitrogen in the wastewater stream, and get a result and dial the system in as needed,” Dowling said.
Septic research continues
Dowling’s department received $125,000 this year from the Charlestown budget, and will receive the same amount in 2021, to fund work on the development of a prototype of a new Nitrogen-removing septic system known as a layered soil treatment system.
Dowling said layered treatment systems are already in use in Barnstable County.
The project team, which includes URI, will choose four sites for the prototype systems this fall and work will begin in the spring. It is likely that, once again, the sites will be in the Green Hill/Ninigret pond area.
“We’re going to target the area that has the highest density of substandard systems for this prototype, and it’s probably going to be in the same place,” Dowling said. “We’re going to run another GIS analysis to pinpoint our target zones again.”
Once the systems have been installed, URI will begin a two-year program of effluent sampling and data analysis to determine their effectiveness.
“We’re lucky to have the University of Rhode Island laboratory of soil ecology and microbiology close by,” Dowling said. “They’re nationally renown for OWTS [onsite waste water treatment systems] studies.”
The prototype research is an initiative of the town and URI, Dowling said, because it is unlikely that a private entity would invest in developing the layered treatment system.
“It would never get done,” he said. “The only way this sort of thing would get done is by either a nonprofit, like the town, or an academic institution like URI. So, we got together and said ‘The only way this is going to get approved is if we tackle it and we try.’”
