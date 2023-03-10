CHARLESTOWN — Spencer VonFlatern’s Batman car, made with used cardboard, glue, masking tape, a rubber band and a pair of AA batteries, rolled along nicely on the classroom floor Friday at Charlestown Elementary School’s Electricity Fair.
“I used a pulley system to make the wheels move, so when you turn it on it makes the wheels spin,” Spencer, 9, said before giving a demonstration of the car, a little smaller than a shoebox.
He chose Batman because it’s a classic, he said. His car had drawings of Batman’s familiar yellow-and-black bat symbol on both sides.
“I wanted something old kids would love, and a lot of kids love Batman and know it,” he said.
The fair is a 20-year annual event at the school, where students get to show off all the knowledge they acquire from studying energy with fourth-grade teacher Heidi Fee.
“They are learning a lot about electricity, how it works, why it works,” Fee said. “They learn all about different kinds of circuits.”
The lessons culminate in a project where each student creates a model or device that uses one of the circuits they learn about in class: simple, series or parallel circuits.
Each student not only shows off their project for parents and classmates. They also give a presentation to explain what their circuit design is, and how it works.
“They all have to identify their energy source, which for most of them is batteries but they have to know what type of battery they use,” Fee said. “They need to know about the flow of electrons in their circuits and what their energy receiver is.”
That could be a light bulb, a motor, or something entirely different, like an electromagnet.
Each project in the two showcase sessions on Friday was unique, a special creation of each student. There was a miniature model of the famous Hollywood sign that could light up, and a LEGO version of the Lincoln Memorial that also had light shining from its interior.
Grace Randall, 9, made a miniature stage version of the Theatre by the Sea, a place she said she loved to go to even as a very young child.
The cardboard and clay stage also included a velvet red curtain and four tiny incandescent light bulbs at the front. A pair of D-cell batteries serves as the power source for the four lights, and Grace ably explained how it works.
“My type of circuits are two series circuits inside a parallel circuit,” she said. “I know this because there are two energy receivers and only one path of electric current, but there are two of the series circuits connected to the same switch.”
She also explained the flow of electrons, which leave each battery's negative side and travel through the wires to the light bulbs.
“The energy released is light. Then the electrons travel back to the battery and enter through the positive side,” she said.
A flip of the switch behind the curtain would light up all four bulbs.
While it took Grace a few hours to make her project, Adele Giorno, 10, worked at least 20 hours, she said, with her grandfather to make a larger wooden Theatre by the Sea model.
“It’s powered by a 12-volt battery,” she said. “It’s a parallel circuit.”
Every child has a project, Fee said, and the class keeps a cache of materials for kids that are unable to get their own. The students also took time to “close” their own exhibits for a few minutes and help a classmate if a project needed re-wiring.
For the Electricity Fair, it doesn’t matter how elaborate or simple a project is, Fee said.
“It’s about how well the child can understand the process and explain what they did,” she said.
