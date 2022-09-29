CHARLESTOWN — An ongoing effort to construct a 68-unit storage complex along Post Road is moving forward, but the development has been met with concerns by neighbors who fear they will be left either underwater and facing a wall if the project is approved — quite literally.
Ronald and Annette Wasdo and neighbor Kevin Mansfield, all of Perkins Lane, each spoke against the project on Wednesday evening, saying that there is already a flood problem and issue at the site and putting buildings on a hill draining into it will create “a public safety disaster.”
In an impassioned speech before the members of the Planning Commission, Ronald Wasdo showed pictures of his home on Sept. 13, when heavy rains slammed the region and left several inches of rainfall. The images included one of Wasdo standing in his front yard, waist-deep in water as a result of a retention pool that developed during the storm.
“Some engineer had made a mistake already and if they were going to put a swell here and let more water come, then I might as well hand my keys over to the town now because no one is going to be able to live there,” Wasdo said. “We can’t take another drop of water.”
The concerns were enough to give members of the Planning Commission pause, and led to Chairwoman Ruth Platner to call on an outside consultant to review flood concerns before the project moves ahead. The hearing was left open and eventually continued to the Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Oct. 26.
The proposed development, known as East West Storage and submitted by land owner James Mara, calls for the construction of a central building and three long storage sheds on the land south of the East West Market and Shell Gas Station at 5680 Post Road. A master plan was tentatively approved at the site two years ago, but changes have been made since then.
Engineers William Dowdell and Mark Dowdell, of the Charlestown-based father-son firm Dowdell Engineer, said that the plan would involve a road being developed to the west of the market, which would then wind to the property behind it and circle around a center building on the southern portion. Three long storage sheds would then be built to the north, west and south, and a long retaining wall at least 6 feet high would be built on the eastern side of the property.
The two acknowledged that there is a wetland to the southeast portion of the property and said the design would allow rainwater to flow naturally.
Mark Dowdell said that among changes, plans were to dig and create a retention basin that will sit lower than the existing grade, which will help catch some of the flow in a different region. The entire site is considered “impermeable.”
“If you look at the eastern side of the site, we know how close the houses are and we are asking to allow an asphalt berm to be installed in order to prevent any water heading that way,” he said. “Due to (Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council) requirements, the only way we could do this was to propose that asphalt berm.”
“No matter what on this site, we are always trying to send the water to the wetlands. That’s the point of this,” he said.
The explanation did little to ease neighbors’ fears, instead leading them to suggest that after the evidence of recent events, any development would have a significant negative impact on flooding.
When previous work was done at the site, Wasdo said fill used led to an issue in which any heavy rains will cause his front yard to flood. If the previous storm had been any stronger, Wasdo said his basement would have flooded and there would be much more damage to discuss.
Manfield echoed those concerns, along with concerns that the proposed wall would essentially put an uncomfortable barrier right up against his home, and said in his one year living at the location, he has needed to use two sump pumps to “only now have just a few puddles each storm” in the basement.
“We have had a 140-year drought and the ground couldn’t take in rain for two hours. And we want to add roofs of 60 storage sheds to the drainage problem?” Wasdo said.
Both said that if work was done to redirect drainage more effectively, partially by installing a much larger, 18-inch pipe to aid with drainage where a 6-inch pipe currently sits, it would only then serve to begin addressing what is already a significant public health issue.
Wasdo said if the stagnant water is allowed to remain and the project approved, he worries he and his family will be exposed regularly to harmful bacteria and end up sick.
With these concerns, Platner asked the applicants to coordinate with an outside consultant to be secured by the town, and who will act as an impartial expert to review the plans presented. The primary goal, she said, is to assure there are no serious health issues at hand before the project moves forward.
“With the dramatic nature of the flood the neighbors just had, I understand their concerns,” she said. “What I am suggesting is that an (impartial) engineer may say the pipe is fine, but if the pipe isn’t fine and there is some kind of issue that needs to be solved there, that needs to be a priority.”
