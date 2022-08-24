CHARLESTOWN — Confusion regarding the residential status of the youngest member of the Charlestown Town Council led to concerns from residents expressed at a public hearing before the Town Council this week, but the 22-year-old said he plans to remain in the community to finish out his term.
Following the public comment phase of a marathon public hearing Monday night that lasted over 3.5 hours, Council Vice President Cody Clarkin announced that he and a future roommate had accepted an offer for an apartment in Westerly and he would be moving in the coming months. He said rumors that he was already living there are unfounded, however, and he has made arrangements to remain at his parents’ home in Charlestown and finish out his term, which expires in November.
Clarkin, who was elected as an unaffiliated candidate running on the Charlestown Citizens Alliance platform, is not among the 11 people seeking election in 2022.
“For me, I feel a moral obligation to finish the term,” said Clarkin, who committed to serving the town in a full capacity. “I will be residing in Charlestown until the very end, full stop. That includes taking part in votes and all duties of this office.”
The controversy over residency developed as several residents, including candidates for Charlestown Town Council, expressed concerns over Clarkin’s political views and residency during a public hearing on a proposed conservation development amendment held Monday night at Charlestown Elementary School.
Among the criticism, independent candidate and longtime Charlestown resident James Mageau Sr. expressed concerns that without the intent to live in Charlestown moving forward, he may not be as motivated to look at the ordinance as critically as those remaining in town.
It was a criticism that council members expressed discontent for, and Clarkin defended his commitment to the community while explaining his decision to move. Although among the youngest elected officials in the state after receiving the second-highest number of votes in the 2020 election, he grew up in town and was a 3-year member of the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission and Chariho Middle School Improvement Team prior to joining the council.
In his response to residents, delivered after several comments were lodged at the public comment portion of the evening, Clarkin said his future roommate had lost housing and was in immediate need of a place to live — he declined to comment further in the interest of the roommate’s privacy — but that the market did not provide them any viable options in the community.
With dwindling options and a tight timetable, an unexpected opportunity came up last week and the two were given the chance to rent a home but needed a quick decision. They began moving Friday, he said, then Clarkin immediately “realized the ramifications” of such a move.
“I called the Rhode Island Ethics Commission, I spoke with the Board of Elections and I spoke to the town administrator and solicitor,” he said. “There is a lot of legal ambiguity that would come with living outside town.”
“What it came down to was that I could either live in Westerly at the house or I could stay in Charlestown, which meant living at (my parents’) home.”
He will stay at their home regularly until November, at which time he will become a full time resident of Westerly once he no longer has responsibility as a council member.
The decision, he said, was difficult but he made the choice because he knew what he was signing up for when he chose to run for election, and he wanted to follow through with his promise.
“I will be here until the end,” he said.
