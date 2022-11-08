Charlestown Residents United-endorsed candidates took four of the five seats on the Charlestown Town Council Tuesday night, upending what had been a Charlestown Citizens Alliance-majority body in the recent past.
Current council President Deborah Carney, a Democrat, was the top vote-getter, with 2,072 votes, followed by Republican Richard "Rippy" Serra (1,944), Republican Grace Klinger (1,869), Republican Stephen Stokes (1,789) and unaffiliated candidate Susan Cooper (1,755).
Unaffiliated candidate Peter Gardner finished sixth with 1,634 votes, followed by fellow unaffiliated candidates Ann Owen (1,523), Lorna Persson (1,520), David Wilkinson (1,507), Joshua Vallee (1,288) and James Mageau (517).
In the race for Charlestown's three School Committee seats, veteran unaffiliated candidates Craig Louzon (2,366 votes), Donna Chambers (2,261) and Linda Delfino Lyall (2,061) were the top three vote-getters. Republican Kim Coulter (1,792) and Jim Sullivan (1,543) were the candidates on the outside looking in.
Patricia Stamps won the open seat on the Planning Commission with 2,003 votes, while Lisa Marie St. Godard (1,934) and Carol Ann Mossa (1,754) won alternate seats. Walter "Peter" Mahoney III (1,729) and Gabrielle Godino (1,469) rounded out the field.
In a close vote, residents approved the right for Charlestown to issue retail licenses for businesses to sell recreational cannabis. The vote was 2,144-1,809.
With a full slate of candidates from both the CCA and CRU running for council, Mageau Sr. had sought to disrupt the status quo by being an 11th candidate for office. But following the announcement earlier this year that Cody Clarkin and Bonnie Van Slyke would not seek reelection, new faces will indeed help shake up the council.
A 26-year resident of Charlestown, Carney will continue to add to her 20 years of service already in town politics. The incumbent president of the council had served as vice president in the previous term and has also held roles on the Chariho School Committee, was chairwoman of the Charlestown Charter Revision Committee in 2007 and is the secretary of the Chariho Audit Subcommittee, a board she has served on since 2006.
The 55-year-old small business manager, commercial-rated pilot and flight instructor is a graduate of Daniel Webster College where she earned a bachelor’s degree. Carney said she would continue to work toward restoring an open, responsive government so that all voices are heard and to continue to seek ways to improve efficiency in operations.
In the coming term, she said she would also seek to include affordable family housing initiatives, increasing and assuring shoreline access, open space preservation and more as part of council efforts.
Cooper, a practicing attorney will be starting her second term in office. She served as an ex officio member of the Budget Commission and said she is proud of her work to adopt Charlestown’s Comprehensive Plan.
In the coming term, Cooper said she would remain focused on maintaining a low tax rate and providing good stewardship of environmental resources with a focus on groundwater protection and climate change mitigation.
“I strongly believe that Charlestown’s path forward must be one that protects the wonderful natural resources of the town while seeking opportunities that foster the interests of the majority of its citizens,” she said. “I believe in working collaboratively and in the importance of listening and mutual respect in bringing about good outcomes for the community.”
As an active member of the Charlestown Town Council and a former chairwoman, as well as a 13-year member of the Charlestown Conservation Commission, Klinger said she has always worked to listen to the voters and will continue to do so in the upcoming term.
Klinger said she will also place priority on finding partners for the development of appropriate, cost-efficient housing options in the community in order to maintain rural character and charm while simultaneously expanding affordable housing stock. Currently, she noted, the town has only a 4% stock, well below the required 10%.
“We seriously need affordable housing for our seniors, the workforce and our children. How we will accomplish this in the future will be a challenge for both the Town Council and the Affordable Housing Commission,” she said.
An established business owner in the community, Serra is owner of Rippy's Liquor & Marketplace. Known by his nickname "Rippy," Serra said he is entering the new term focused on team building and public service.
A longtime member of the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce, including serving as vice president, Serra has helped organize the Charlestown Seafood Festival and worked as co-chairman to help bring the Big Apple Circus to Charlestown.
A firefighter and paramedic, who works as a lieutenant in Cranston, Stokes said last month that he is looking forward to taking on a new leadership role as a member of the council. He was an established public official, having served as a past member of the Charlestown Economic Improvement Commission and as a current member of the Charlestown Zoning Board.
Stokes, 39, who grew up in the community and lives here with his wife, said he is running on a platform of providing common-sense solutions and a fair and transparent form of government where everyone’s voice will be heard.
“I want to be a voice for everyone, and I want to make sure everyone has a chance to have their ideas heard, even if it might be a position on an issue that I disagree with. We need to do more to work with one another; we are all here because we want what’s best for the town,” he said in an interview last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.