State Rep. Blake Filippi has spent much of the past two years working to shine a spotlight on operations of state government, an effort he said is necessary to hold the majority accountable, fight corruption and protect the taxpayer.
With no opposition in the coming election, the incumbent Republican, who serves as House minority leader, said he is focused on continuing these efforts and working further to enhance transparency, fight corruption, break down partisan barriers and make the state government more efficient for its residents.
“My ultimate goal is to change the culture at the (Rhode Island) State House, not simply to bring back goodies or pass bills,” Filippi said last week. “I plan to work with many from all political stripes and to further the movement to make the government more responsive.”
Filippi, who will once again represent the 36th House District, which represents all of New Shoreham and Charlestown and parts of Westerly and South Kingstown, first entered the political arena in 2012 when he served as a national legal analyst for the Tenth Amendment Center.
The 40-year-old Block Island resident and small business owner then joined the state legislature in 2014 while running as an independent, defeating Democrat Donna Walsh in his first run for office. He hasn’t looked back since.
While Filippi said he does miss the battle of ideas that comes with campaigning, he believes the lack of opposition the past two terms has been a clear indicator that the district is pleased with this work at the State House.
A graduate of Lincoln High School and the University of Arizona, Filippi received a bachelor’s degree in history before continuing to earn a law degree from the Rutgers University Camden School of Law. Following graduation, he said he remained committed to conducting pro bono work for clients in need before getting involved in politics.
Filippi earned the rank of House minority whip in 2017 and was named minority leader following the 2018 election, in which he also ran unopposed. He has also served on the House oversight, judiciary and municipal government committees.
“When I entered politics there was a notion that we simply needed to operate using the old-school way of business with top-down control,” Filippi said. “There is a cultural movement in the state to change this, and I am happy to be on the leading edge.”
In his fourth term, Filippi said he will be focused on continuing to fight corruption, working to support legislation and a fair tax rate that will not place undue burden on residents and to work to bring in controlled development that will enhance growth in the state.
He said he also looks forward to working further with state Sen. Dennis Algiere, an incumbent Republican running unopposed in the 38th District, to represent the interests of Rhode Island’s coastal communities. He said the two have been able to make great strides over the past two years and he hopes to build on that.
“I’m excited to continue my work in making Rhode Island a great state to live and work,” he said.
