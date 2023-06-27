CHARLESTOWN — Organizers of Charlestown’s annual Memorial Day parade are celebrating its 25th year, but they’re also worried about its future.
They hope the parade just held May 28 — a march of military units, veterans, first responders, historical groups and Scouts — is not the last, but they also say a lack of volunteers to keep the small-town event going is a challenge.
The parade is put on by a private nonprofit corporation, the Charlestown Memorial Day Committee, formed in 1998. Its chairman and parade coordinator is Heather Paliotta, also executive director of the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce. The chamber works with the committee to produce and promote the parade. The first was in 1999.
This year’s parade was the 21st held, since it was called off three times in its quarter-century existence. There was no parade in 2008 during the onset of the national financial crisis because of a dip in giving and fundraising. Parades also were canceled for two years during COVID-19 before returning last year.
Memorial observances are held during two parade stops, at the cemetery at Cross’ Mills Baptist Church and at the brook near Town Dock Road. It concludes at the Charlestown Naval Airfield Memorial at Ninigret Park.
When the organizing groups received a resolution of appreciation Monday from Charlestown’s Town Council, the parade committee’s president, Joseph Dolock, made a plea for more people to step up to keep the tradition alive.
“In the beginning we had a ton of volunteers,” Dolock, a 17-year member of the parade committee, said. After each parade people would gather at Ninigret Park for food and refreshments.
“They’d go to the park, decorate it, and we’d have hot dogs and wonderful clam chowder.”
Dolock said a fall-off in community support contributed to the end of the cookouts.
“Without the community, the parade is in jeopardy,” he said.
He also highlighted longtime volunteers such as Evelyn Smith, who went to the town’s schools, post offices and library to put up posters and also developed a booklet of local war veterans who died in combat.
“We still have that book and would like to institute it again,” Dolock said. Smith, still on the committee, also instituted a local Garden of Heroes to honor veterans.
“We’re a lot more than just a parade,” he said. “Back in 1998 we had a group of people that said ‘This is important,’ and we had 20 people volunteer.”
A combat infantry officer in Vietnam, Dolock takes the mission to commemorate and thank veterans seriously, and it’s personal for him.
“Seventeen of the men whose names are on the wall of the Vietnam Memorial are friends of mine and people I served with,” he said. “I joined the committee for that reason, to honor those men I knew but also to honor the other 1.5 million men,” killed or lost in combat in America’s conflicts, he said.
Even in the few years with no parade, memorial observances still took place, with wreath-layings, a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
“We have never missed one year of our commitment to give thanks to the people who served,” Dolock said. “The services will never be in jeopardy, but the parade is if we don’t get more people to come and be volunteers.”
Flags commemorate the empty graves of Civil War soldiers whose bodies never returned home, their names preserved in stone. In the same cemetery, beside the Cross’ Mills Baptist Church, are the remains of nine Charlestown veterans of the American Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the French and Indian War.
Over the years, Dolock said, money to fund the parade and observances has become a little easier to come by.
“But money alone isn’t going to do it,” he said. “We need volunteers.”
For more information or to contact the parade committee, visit charlestownmemorialdayparade.com
