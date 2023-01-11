CHARLESTOWN — The Cross' Mills Public Library is looking to tap into some more of Charlestown’s American Rescue Plan funds to work on building an outdoor pavilion and classroom.
The library’s director, Sarah Ornstein, was before the Town Council on Monday to ask for $61,600 of the federal funds to renovate the back yard area and outdoor classroom and programming space and to create a new accessible walkway and space for a permanent pavilion to replace the current outdoor tent.
The town had earlier awarded Cross' Mills $5,500 of ARPA money to produce a survey and design for the outdoor activity space.
With a need to continue providing services under extreme restrictions, the library made extensive use of the outdoor area at the onset of the COVID pandemic, and has continued to do so, Ornstein said.
“This project fits so clearly within the ARPA guidelines,” Ornstein said. “We have seen a change in the way that we serve the public that is directly related to the pandemic.”
The back yard became a hub of library activity in July of 2020, when instead of canceling summer events, the staff moved them outdoors.
Children’s programs, story times and music events continued, just outside in the back yard.
“We were very fortunate we had that back yard to use,” Ornstein said. “But we knew from the beginning that in order for this to be a sustainable space, we were going to need to make it more accessible.”
Since July of 2020, Cross Mills has held more than 260 programs with close to 6,000 attendees in the back yard, according to Ornstein.
The library’s two neighbors, the Charlestown Historical Society and the Cross Mills Baptist Church, have indicated to Ornstein that they support the work.
“We want this space to be accessible and usable for everyone,” she said.
The money would be used as part of what Ornstein said is Phase 1, involving site work, such as installing pavers and making the area accessible. It would not include building the permanent pavilion.
“That’s down the road in Phase 2,” she said.
Total construction costs of both phases is estimated by the library at $209,363. It would include a 20-foot by 30-foot post-and-beam pavilion with roof, plus electrical connections and lighting.
Ornstein said the library has some restricted donations set aside for the project and also will pursue grants for the pavilion.
“We have a tent we’ve been using for the past couple of summers,” she said. “Really the goal is just to get the accessibility part, and then the pavilion is when we can raise the funds.”
The library consulted with its landscape architect, Kevin Alverson of Wickford, about the ability to do the work in phases in order to pursue fundraising and “do it in pieces,” Ornstein said.
The Town Council voted unanimously to approve the $61,600 disbursement of the ARPA funds.
Of the town’s $2.3 million in federal ARPA money, approximately $437,000 remains to be allocated. Organizations that have received the funds include Charlestown’s police, fire and rescue services, Wood River Health, the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce and Charlestown Parks and Recreation.
