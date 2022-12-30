CHARLESTOWN — A virtual spice club and an in-person gathering of Minecraft players are just two of the unique offerings at the Cross' Mills Public Library.
Charlestown’s only library does much more than lend books. It’s a space for residents and visitors, young and old and from all backgrounds, to socialize, learn something new and be entertained.
“We have people who definitely come just to talk,” library Director Sarah Ornstein said. “This is a very rural community, so it’s nice to have a place where anyone can come. You might see your neighbor and have a chance to interact.”
A resident of almost 20 years, Ornstein started bringing her child to story time at Cross' Mills in 2005. She’s been director since 2019.
Situated off busy Route 1, Cross' Mills serves a unique and shifting population. Charlestown has about 8,000 winter residents, but the number balloons in the summer with an influx of tourists and visitors.
Many of those summer residents want to catch up on their vacation reading, or learn a new skill, and Cross' Mills aims to deliver.
“We are so much busier in the summer,” Ornstein said. “You get people who as part of their vacation tradition come participate in events at the library. They come year after year and we watch the kids grow every summer.”
Pick any day of the week, and Cross' Mills will have several programs scheduled. On Monday evening, it’s a movie — like “Father of the Bride” on Jan. 9. A group of mahjong enthusiasts meets Tuesday afternoons. Then there’s quilting, knitting, meditation and yoga on other days.
“Those are people using the space to gather together,” Ornstein said.
The spice club has proven to be a hit with patrons. Members can pick up a “Spice of the Month” pack with the spice and some recipes and then meet on Zoom a few weeks later to talk about their culinary successes and challenges.
Community Services Librarian Amy Forbes hit on the idea at the onset of the pandemic, when libraries were trying to bring programs to people.
“I had heard of other libraries nationwide that were experimenting with this,” Forbes said. “I can’t remember what our first spice was ... it might have been turmeric. But people have been very excited about it. They look for the newest spice when they come in and we get many people coming in, some to just pick up a packet.”
Even people who can’t attend the Zoom meetings often enjoy sharing their finds and how a spice works in a recipe.
“It’s really been enjoyable seeing that people are responding well to this and the interest continues. We still hand out about 20 a month,” Forbes said.
The library also works with social services agencies to offer programs or information for those in need.
Its website offers a link to cooking tutorial videos from the University of Rhode Island Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Education Program. In December, Cross' Mills held a food drive for the pantry operated by the Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need, or RICAN.
When COVID hit, the library took many of its programs outside to the back yard, offering events under a tent. Now, plans are in the works to make a permanent outdoor structure.
“People do like it and we’re fortunate that we have this nice space back there,” Ornstein said.
The library also prides itself on being a live music venue. Mike Bussey, a staff member at the library, regularly taps into his network of local musician friends to organize concerts. The library is hoping to revive a popular summer concert series that got nixed by COVID.
Bussey also is known by another moniker: Mr. Mike. On Wednesday and Thursday mornings, Mr. Mike can be found in the library’s spacious community room, strumming his guitar for an audience of mostly youngsters.
But anyone can show up.
“People ask me what’s too young to come to story time. Anyone can come to story time,” Ornstein said. A recent movie drew about 15 people on a Monday afternoon.
As baby boomers have aged and found new life in retirement, the library has tailored programs to serve their needs. An especially popular class delves into mastering computers, tablets, smartphones and other technology.
“We have someone on staff who does tech programming once a week, and those have been very popular,” Ornstein said. “People come and have a goal, something they want to learn. That’s something we do quite a bit of, helping one-on-one and in groups.”
The breadth and depth of the programming and offering equipment like laptops comes with costs, and the library maintains a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. It’s governed by a board of directors and has a staff of nine people.
“We’re a separate nonprofit but the town is very supportive of us,” Ornstein said. “That’s where the vast majority of our funding comes from.”
The library receives some state funding from the Rhode Island Office of Library Information Services. It also runs an annual fundraiser and relies on grants and donations from groups such as the Champlin Foundation, similar to other libraries.
Cross' Mills also was able to receive some federal American Rescue Plan Act money from the town, which will pay for a survey and landscape architect for its planned backyard work.
The library’s physical space has grown along with the town. It opened as a one-room facility in 1913 and expanded to provide a children’s area in the 1960s. Another renovation in the 1980s added the two large wings, including the community room. The other wing houses stacks of books and other reading material, and offers reading tables near several large front windows, for plenty of natural light.
Down a flight of stairs is a more secluded area for reading or doing work. Shelves hold DVD versions of television series for those who don’t want to shell out money for a streaming service.
The downstairs space is also home to eight desktop computers, and that’s where the Minecraft club meets.
Tyler Vaughan, the library’s technological coordinator, hosts the weekly gathering where youngsters play the popular video game, which has millions of players and fans worldwide.
His inspiration for the club was a Lego club he used to run at the library. After a while he noticed interest in the Legos start to wane.
“I’d been playing Minecraft myself since I was 14,” he said. “This is more like the new-age Lego for a lot of kids.”
It’s a club for all skill levels: beginner to expert.
“Half the class come in with no experience and the other half have more than I do,” he said. “They come in like legends. But it all works out with them playing together and having a good time.”
Vaughan said his aim was to include in-person interaction along with the computer game fun.
“They actually teach each other a lot of the time. They do my job for me,” he said. “Which is awesome and really cool because certain people step up and kids will get inspired.”
