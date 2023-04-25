CHARLESTOWN — Advertisements aimed at applicants to be the next administrator for Charlestown will say that the job comes with a salary of between $115,000 and $130,000, depending on experience.
Setting a salary range and job description for the position were two key items of business Monday for the Town Council, which met with the head of the committee conducting the search for a new administrator.
“Our administrator search committee has been meeting and one of the things they were looking for is a salary range,” Council President Deborah Carney said.
Chairwoman Paula Anderson said the committee had thought a range of between $104,000 and $130,000 was appropriate for the position.
“It would give us some leeway,” she said. “We did get salary information from surrounding towns, so we know where we fit.”
Weeks ago, the council reduced the administrator salary line item in the next budget from $148,000 to $130,000. The higher number had represented the salary and longevity bonus of former administrator Mark Stankiewicz, Anderson said.
The town’s current highest-paid department head as of July 1 will be at $118,205.
Carney noted that $115,000 is close to that, and that the committee recommended $130,000 as the top of the range.
The council also discussed the job description, including qualifications and a minimum of two years of public administration experience, but three to five years preferred.
“There are things we have to have in there so we know what we’re looking for,” Anderson said. A highly-qualified candidate with two years of exceptional experience could be considered.
“We don’t want to count them out,” she said.
Carney also said the town should prefer candidates with a strong financial background and/or a master’s degree, as well as a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business management or related field.
The search committee also planned to work on Tuesday to revise the community profile that is on the town’s website, and is referenced in job ads.
“The previous profile was old and stale,” Anderson said. “We wanted to update it with better language.”
The council is expecting the ad hoc committee to conduct interviews and whittle down the list of applicants to between three and five candidates.
Town Solicitor Peter Ruggiero said under the state’s public records laws and various related court rulings, the search committee is able to review applications and conduct interviews in executive session, closed to the public.
“People who apply and aren’t considered don’t need to have their information disclosed,” he said. “There’s no real public interest in a person not being considered.”
Finalists, however, would likely be made public at some point, he said. He urged the town to inform applicants that their resumes might be made public the further along they get in the selection process.
Some individuals who are employed “might not want their employer to know they are out shopping around,” he said.
The town is operating with former Chief of Police Jeffrey S. Allen as acting town administrator.
After spending 10 years as Charlestown’s administrator to mostly favorable reviews, Stankiewicz resigned on Jan. 23. He accepted a job as town administrator in Berkley, Mass.
