CHARLESTOWN — Members of the Town Council have approved funding for the expansion and renovation of the Charlestown Animal Control facility on Sand Hill Road.
The authorization resolves a budgetary issue by allowing staff to reallocate $415,965 from the Kings Factory Road culvert project to fund the full cost of animal control facility renovations as well as providing for a 21% contingency to make sure no additional appropriations will be needed. Town staff can now formally award the $735,000 project bid to Frank Zaino & Associates and move forward with the construction process, officials said.
With the funding issues resolved, Councilor Bonnie Van Slyke said the community will now complete a renovation that town residents have been anxious to see come to fruition.
“This is something the town voters were very interested in seeing built,” Van Slyke said. “All other options are much more expensive and we should really get going on this. It is a humane way to provide a service that the town is obligated to provide.”
The project design calls for upgrades to the existing portion of the facility including electrical and HVAC repairs, as well as general upgrades to the building itself. A new addition would then be built and attached to provide a dedicated kennel area to quarantine sick or injured dogs. Repair work to install a new septic system at the facility was completed in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Design work for the renovation project was completed by Beasley Woodworks LLC, of Westerly, and included as part of the bid package last year.
Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said Tuesday that the town was ready to move forward with the project last year, but efforts were delayed after bids came in much higher than first anticipated. The community approved a 2020-21 budget that included $400,000 for repairs, but three eligible bids came in with Frank Zaino & Associates providing the lowest bid at $735,000.
“The bids were just way too high … it wasn’t what we had expected and we needed to find another way to fund the project before we could forward,” Stankiewicz said.
Stankiewicz and town staff initially sought to propose the project as a capital improvement in the coming fiscal budget, but wanted to avoid adding such an expense. The answer came in the form of available funds from the culvert project, which Stankiewicz said will allow the community to move forward with the project as a one-time cost without asking for anything additional from the taxpayers.
The town has also benefited tremendously from the work of Stephen McCandless and volunteers with Friends of the Charlestown Animal Shelter, who helped coordinate to raise nearly $100,000 for the renovations. Stankiewicz said McCandless has proved a valuable liaison for the town and nonprofit.
Although receiving full approval from the council, the project was also delayed over the past month after councilors, including President Deborah Carney, expressed concerns that a motion allocating money that was designated during the budget process without approval from voters could present legal concerns.
Town Solicitor Peter D. Ruggiero told members of the council that they were within their guidelines to allocate the funds provided it does not impact the tax rate and does not change the town’s overall expenditures for the current fiscal year. He said this project, as approved, would meet those requirements.
If everything goes as planned, Stankiewicz said Frank Zaino & Associates would accept the bid and prepare for the work immediately. He said he would anticipate that physical work could begin in as little as 60 days with a goal of finishing before late fall.
“The goal would be to complete construction and everything before the first snow hits the ground,” Stankiewicz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.