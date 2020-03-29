CHARLESTOWN — Work began Tuesday on a new kiosk at Ninigret Park. The new structure will provide more information on the park's layout, history, and activities.
After receiving several bids, the Town Council awarded the contract in December 2019 to the lowest bidder, Shalvey Brothers Landscape Inc., of Warwick, for $174,046.
Funding for the project is from two sources: $72,843 from the Ninigret Park Fund and the remaining $101,203 of a $1 million bond approved by Charlestown voters in 2015.
Town Council President Virginia Lee said the new kiosk, which replaces a smaller structure near the park entrance, will feature a display on the history of the park. A portion of Ninigret Park served as the Charlestown Naval Auxiliary Field, an important pilot training facility during World War II. The naval station continued to operate until 1974.
“The history of the park with some pictures. That’s what the kiosk will be, and then there’ll be a space on it for posting current notices — what’s coming up, what’s going on — which there really isn’t now,” Lee said.
In addition to the kiosk, new signs will help visitors navigate the 227-acre park.
“This is the finale of the initiative to improve the park,” Lee said. “We’re finalizing the plans from the consultant to add signage and orientation to the park, and it’s timely because, particularly now, with people seeking ways to be outside in the fresh air with the COVID-19 pandemic, having the park open and signed and available to people is more important than ever.”
Parks and Recreation Director Vicky Hilton said the new kiosk would provide more amenities for visitors.
“A seating area, the history of the park and a map of the different locations in the park,” she said.
The new kiosk is expected to be completed in time for the usually busy summer season.
