CHARLESTOWN — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and The Nature Conservancy asks beachgoers to help protect threatened piping plovers, as well as least terns and American oystercatchers, as they nest and raise chicks on Rhode Island’s beaches.
Piping plovers, which are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, return to Rhode Island in March and April, when they establish territories and begin to lay eggs. Disturbance from pedestrians, pets or vehicles can cause the birds to abandon nesting sites or can cause nest failure if adults are prevented from sitting on eggs. To keep the birds safe, nesting areas on Rhode Island beaches are roped off.
Because there may have been less foot traffic and human use on some beaches this year, birds have nested in some previously unused places. At Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, a piping plover nest has been discovered for the first time since monitoring began in the 1980s. Visitors may notice a small protected area on the beach this summer when chicks hatch, and some additional signage in place.
To help piping plovers and other beach-nesting birds, the public should:
• Respect areas posted or signed for the protection of wildlife and keep a distance if encountering shorebirds and terns outside protected areas
• Follow dog regulations at each beach. Dogs are not permitted at state beaches, USFWS beaches or at TNC’s Goosewing Beach Preserve in Little Compton from April-September. If on a private beach where dogs are permitted, dogs must be leashed.
• Don’t leave or bury trash or food scraps on beaches. Garbage attracts predators that may prey upon piping plover eggs or chicks.
• Sandcastle moats and other holes in the sand should be refilled. These may trap chicks that are not yet capable of flying.
As long as beachgoers keep their distance, people can share the beach with wildlife while enjoying most recreational activities and still making space for shorebirds and terns to rest, feed, and raise families.
Since being listed in 1986, piping plover numbers in Rhode Island have increased from 10 pairs to 80 pairs in 2019. Though piping plovers in New England have made strides toward recovery and are increasing, they are still considered rare. With so few pairs in the state, each one makes a difference. The success of piping plovers has been due to decades of effort and partnerships between RIDEM, USFWS, TNC, volunteers, landowners, municipal governments and Rhode Islanders to conserve and protect this species.
