CHARLESTOWN — Members of the community have stepped up to help a Rhode Island State Trooper and his family, raising $65,000 in under four days after they lost their home in a Thursday afternoon fire as friends, extended family and neighbors seek to help the family get back on their feet.
State Trooper Lawrence Scott, his wife Kate and the couple's two children and two family dogs were displaced last week following a mid-afternoon fire Thursday that erupted within the kitchen area of the family's Cherokee Bend home. Officials said Scott, who also formerly served as a Charlestown police officer, was home sleeping after working a night shift when the fire began.
Members of the Charlestown-Richmond, Cross Mills and Dunn's Corners fire departments, as well as personnel with the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service, responded to his home around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.
Scott was able to escape the home with the dogs uninjured. The rest of the family was not home, officials said, and no injuries were reported.
The damage left the family unable to return home and they were provided support by members of the American Red Cross, with volunteers able to supply comfort kits with essentials such as toothbrushes, deodorant and other items needed for daily living. By Friday afternoon, family and friends were also able to establish a Go Fund Me page for Scott and his family.
"While thankfully the family is all safe, they have lost everything in the fire," said Ashley Jochmann, organizer of the Go Fun Me page. "We are asking for help and support for this family as they navigate the difficult days, weeks, and months to follow."
The page caught the attention of many in the community who know the Scott family, and the response has led to numerous donations coming in. As of 3 p.m. Monday, there had been 582 donations providing $65,407 to help the family rebuild.
Several throughout the state who had heard about the fire have also stepped up, with one donor, a North Kingstown firefighter, providing a donation and comment of support to his "brother in blue."
"Hopefully this small donation helps you and your family get though this tough time," said the firefighter, Jarred Lussier, on the Go Fund Me page. "I know my kids would be devastated if our house burnt and they lost all of their belonging."
To donate to the family, visit the page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/house-fire-support-for-the-scott-family?qid=2fadac7e6764cb27396114baa0b48dee.
