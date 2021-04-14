Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.