CHARLESTOWN — A townwide cleanup of roadside litter will be held in Charlestown on Saturday, April 17. Trash can be collected anywhere in town by small groups. Groups should be members of the same household or quarantine group. Masks and 6-feet social distancing are recommended. For safety, bright-colored clothing, such as blaze orange, and work gloves are suggested, and cleanup on state roads should be avoided.
The town will provide free blue trash bags to dispose of the litter. Bags and free gloves can be picked up at town hall, 4540 South County Trail, in the town clerk’s office, parks and recreation office, or the department of public works office, on Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or at Compass Hardware, 8 Ridgewood Road, on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Litter should be separated into recyclables and trash and placed in bags marked as such with a sharpie. The bags will be accepted on Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., without charge, at a designated area at the transfer station, 50A Sand Hill Road; or at town fire stations located at 4377 South Country Trail, 4258 Old Post Road or 5664 Post Road. If dropping off at a fire station, bags should be left in rear of the station near the dumpster without blocking the gate of the dumpster area.
For more information, visit charlestowncitizens.org/2021/02/20/2021-community-roadside-litter-pick-up-day.
— Sun staff
