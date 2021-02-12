STONINGTON — The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting Coast Guard members and families, has begun accepting applications for its annual scholarships.
Children of Coast Guard members may apply for annual scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to fund undergraduate education. Scholarships are available to children of members who are active duty, active duty reserve and retired.
Applications are due by Monday, March 15, and can be found at coastguardfoundation.org/apply. For more information and eligibility, visit coastguardfoundation.org/scholarships or call 860-535-0786.
— Sun staff
