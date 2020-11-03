2:24 p.m. update:
Charlestown Town Clerk Amy Weinreich said that by early afternoon, turnout at the polling stations had been light because most voters appeared to have cast their ballots early. There are 7,060 registered voters in the town.
"We had a 32.95% turnout just in early voting," she said. "That's 2,312 voters."
Weinreich also noted that 1,710 mail ballots had been requested and 731 had been returned. And like Hopkinton, the biggest turnout in a single day, 218 voters, was Monday, the last day for early voting.
Original story:
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3 ... Election Day! Get to the polls and make your voice heard!
See below for Charlestown polling places (open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and check out the ballots for the different precincts attached.
CHARLESTOWN POLLING LOCATIONS
Precinct 501: Charlestown Elementary School, 363 Carolina Back Road
Precinct 502: Charlestown Town Hall, 4540 South County Trail
Precinct 503: Quonochontaug Grange Hall, 5662 Post Road
Precinct 504: St. James Parish Center, 2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road
You must bring valid photo ID. Information: Board of Canvassers, 401-364-1200, arweinreich@charlestownri.org, or www.charlestownri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.