CHARLESTOWN — The town of Charlestown’s new Be-Fit Road Bike Trail is a tour of rural Charlestown, including many of the town’s conserved lands. The full ride, out and back, is about 25 miles.
The trail, all north of Route 1, is designed as a west leg and/or an east leg with parking at either endpoint. The west end begins at the Burlingame State Park North/South trailhead parking area on Buckeye Brook Road. The east leg begins at RICAN parking lot, 805 Alton Carolina Road.
The trail passes along historic cemeteries, ponds, streams and businesses. All roads are deeded suitable by the state for biking. Riders should ride single file, wear a helmet, have lights front and back, wear light, bright clothing and use hand signals
For directions and more information, visit charlestownri.gov.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.