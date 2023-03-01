CHARLESTOWN — After receiving just one submission in a two-week period, Charlestown has opted to re-advertise for proposals to develop commercial and village design standards for the town.
The Planning Commission was ready with a recommendation Monday to award up to $72,000 to Libra Planners for the 15-month project. The Providence firm met for several hours with the commission on Feb. 8 and presented a proposal package outlining its qualifications and the scope of work.
“Charlestown needs a set of design guidelines that positively informs new construction in the commercial zones and village overlays,” the proposal said. “Guidelines should be focused, well-designed and should prioritize good planning principles.”
“Design standards and guidelines have been around for a long time,” Ruth Platner, chairwoman of the commission, said. “It looks at what your buildings are, what is the context of the landscape,” as well as the form of buildings — their dimensions.
The design guidelines are meant to “be respectful” of design forms for buildings. She used an example of windows that all line up on traditional structures in Shannock and Carolina.
“One of the things that looks really beautiful is the form of those buildings,” Platner added.
The commission uses design guidelines with developers who have applications in the pipeline.
“What we’re hoping to do is something like these guidelines, but for other areas,” Platner said.
Members of the Town Council, however, had concerns.
“I think design standards are an excellent thing,” Councilor Stephen Stokes said.
But he noted the bid process was short, at 14 business days, over the New Year’s holiday.
“For a project as large and comprehensive as this, I don’t think that was a long enough period of time,” he said. “I want to see us get the right thing done.”
Platner said that extending the window means rejecting Libra’s presentation and re-advertising. She said the commission did much outreach for the project and that there was at least one other interested firm that couldn’t submit because it was working on another project.
“We did think Libra did do a really good submission and we think they’ll be good,” she said. “The bids you get may not be as good as this.”
Incorporating design standards is part of implementing the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
“It’s something that’s been talked about for a long time,” Platner said. Any zoning changes as a result of the process would need to come back before the Town Council for approval.
Council President Deborah Carney said the firm’s intention to rely on the town’s Comprehensive Plan, which she voted against, gave her pause.
“The town’s Economic Improvement Commission submitted approximately 20 suggestions, none of which were incorporated into the plan,” she said. “If we’re going to have a company that’s relying on the Comp Plan as part of this process, we might want to look at opening up the Comp Plan … so that whatever group we go with is operating under more of a level playing field in terms of economic opportunity.”
The council denied the recommended bid and voted to re-advertise for proposals, this time using a submission window of at least 30 business days.
“We are talking about a project that’s $72,000, and that’s not pocket change,” Councilor Richard “Rippy” Serra said. “And I think part of that’s due to there not being a long enough time for people to bid.”
