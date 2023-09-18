CHARLESTOWN — The Town Council will get more information next month about a potential acquisition of two acres of open space on New Biscuit City Road for a kayak and canoe launch spot.
The parcel is a wooded lot with no buildings. It is at the intersection of New Biscuit City Road and South County Trail and is zoned for residential use. It is bounded by the roadways to the south and west, a residential property to its east and the Pawcatuck River to the north.
In July the council voted to identify the site property boundaries, including rights of way for state and town roads that serve as boundaries.
It also would hire an environmental engineering company to help identify the town’s needs and project feasibility based on site constraints and regulatory requirements.
The engineer could assist the town with design options, if feasible.
The council’s vote also allowed for identification of a “coalition of partners” such as the state Departments of Environmental Management and Transportation, the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers and Army Corps of Engineers.
The council met in executive session Aug. 28 to review the findings. It voted to request advisory opinions from the Conservation Commission, the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Planning Commission and the Wood Pawcatuck Watershed Association.
A memo and site investigation from On-Site Wastewater Manager/Environmental Scientist Matthew J. Dowling will also be provided as part of the Oct. 10 report to the council.
— Ryan Blessing
