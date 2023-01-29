CHARLESTOWN — A resolution before the Charlestown Town Council would support efforts to name the Sand Trail in town a state public right of way, and also back Westerly’s efforts to get a similar designation for Spring Avenue.
The resolution, introduced by Council President Deborah Carney on Jan. 23 at a council meeting, would affirm the town’s desire to see the state Coastal Resources Management Council right of way designation process for the Sand Trail proceed, “consistent with the public’s right to access its valuable coastal resources.”
The Sand Trail parallels the shoreline from the area of Spray Rock Road, formerly Spring Avenue, in Westerly and crosses into Charlestown, ending on the western side of the Quonochontaug Breachway.
The trail crosses several properties owned by the Weekapaug Fire District, Haversham Beach Trust, Nopes Island Conservation Association, Shelter Harbor Fire District and others.
Last month, the Westerly Town Council backed a resolution supporting the state’s role in determining if Spring Avenue Extension will be recognized as a public right of way to the shore.
In November, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said he “strongly supported” the CRMC’s anticipated affirmation and designation of Spring Avenue Extension as a right of way. A review determined that between 1886 and 1948, there were five separate recorded plats that depicted the road running south from Ninigret Avenue. Neronha said there is strong evidence that the Spring Avenue extension was formally dedicated, as well, with the most identifiable dedication shown in the plat from 1920.
Michael Rubin, a retired lawyer in the state Attorney General’s Office who prosecuted beach-access cases, said he supports the Charlestown resolution.
Rubin gave a history, with plat diagrams dating to 1911 and 1939, of Spring Avenue.
“That Spring Avenue extends unbroken, unbarred, unbounded down to the beach, and then presumably to the sea,” he said.
He also explained how the upper part of Spring Avenue was renamed Spray Rock Road to reduce ambiguity and help emergency first responders.
The Sand Trail extends eastward from what was in 1911 Ninigret Avenue in excess of a mile, and into Charlestown.
“Spring Avenue is totally within the town of Westerly,” Rubin said. “I would submit that doesn’t mean that it’s none of your business.”
He said it would be “fair game” for the council to weigh in on the CRMC’s intentions for both Spring Avenue and the Sand Trail.
“Between the two, Spring Avenue is on a faster track,” Rubin said. Its status was the subject of a CRMC committee meeting on Jan. 24, although no action was taken.
“The Sand Trail is on a back burner,” he said. “Both should at least be dealt with by the CRMC,” Rubin said.
He also said that the town should appoint a special attorney to handle the resolution matter, instead of the town’s solicitor, the firm of Ruggiero, Brochu & Petrarca.
“It is an excellent law firm, no problem with them, no antagonism. But they represent the Weekapaug Fire District, which is adverse in this case,” Rubin said.
Attorney Wyatt Brochu told the council he had no knowledge of the issue and had done no work for the Weekapaug Fire District. He said he could not give an opinion based on any factual statements in the resolution.
“As to form, the form is sufficient,” he said.
Council member Stephen Stokes said he supports the setting of rights of way, but prefers sending a letter of support to Westerly and removing Spring Avenue from Charlestown’s resolution.
“The Weekapaug Fire District does come into this,” Stokes said. “There’s considerable legal battles taking place in Westerly along several different rights of ways. I do think we should support Westerly and that should be a right of way. I’m concerned having them both in the same resolution.”
Carney reminded the council that Charlestown’s resolution is similar to Westerly’s in that it supports the process of CRMC designating a right of way, rather than telling the council to make the designation.
“I think the language is pretty clear,” she said, quoting wording in the resolutions.
Wanting to study the issue more and make sure their resolution’s wording is proper, the council tabled it until a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.