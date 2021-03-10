CHARLESTOWN — Members of the Town Council agreed at their Monday meeting to postpone a decision on transferring funds to the animal shelter renovation project. The council also agreed to wait until the April meeting to decide on whether to authorize a Chariho graduation party at Ninigret Park.
Tax assessor Kenneth Swain explained the funding history of the animal shelter expansion and renovation. The town approved $400,000 for the project and private donors have contributed additional amounts of $76,000 and $20,000 for the project plans. When the bids for the project were received in January, the lowest bid, submitted by Frank Zaino and Associates, was $735,000.
In order to cover the additional cost of the project, Swain proposed the town transfer $416,000 from a culvert project on King’s Factory Road that was never built.
“We are looking to request the use of the King’s Factory Road culverts [funds] in the amount of $415,965 to be allocated towards this project,” he said.
Council President Deborah Carney noted that the funds for the culvert project had been collected over three previous years’ budgets, not the current budget, and asked whether the council could legally shift the money.
“Can the council legally transfer that money from this account, seeing as though the money was not put in in the last fiscal year?” she said. “So in other words, the council can only spend the bottom line that was approved by the voters last year. Since this money was not approved, do we have a level of comfort that there will be an additional $415,965 available in this year’s budget to cover that, should we have a shortfall?”
Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said he believed the council did have the authority to transfer the money, but resident Steven Hoff, a certified public accountant, warned the council that the transfer would not be considered a “legitimate process.”
“They want to repurpose the money, not by asking taxpayers to approve it in a referendum as the charter requires, but to allow the Town Council, by majority vote tonight, to approve it outside of a referendum,” he said. “Because we are a community that approves expenditures by referendum, it is my professional opinion that the procedure that they are attempting to use tonight is not allowed.”
Hoff proposed that the council return the unused funds from the culvert project to the general fund, and then appropriate money from the general fund to cover the increased cost of the project.
The council asked Town Solicitor Peter Ruggiero to research the issue and provide a legal opinion at the April council meeting.
Chariho graduation party
Organizers of “Classy 2021,” this year’s proposed graduation celebration for Chariho High School seniors, have asked the Town Council to approve a party at Ninigret Park, where there would be ample space for social distancing.
Robert Krausse and Matthew Roman said they had checked the state’s latest guidelines for gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic and had concluded that the celebration could safely take place.
But councilors expressed surprise and concern that the event, which had been originally proposed for 150 people, had now ballooned to nearly 540 guests.
“You’re amending your application to include 518 people plus 20 parents rather than the 150 that you had applied for, is that correct?” Councilor Bonnie Van Slyke said.
Krausse responded by citing a map that was submitted with the application, which shows the blocks, or areas to which students and their families would be confined.
“I think it’s 250 10-foot by 10-foot-area blocks,” he said. “... That would be all the kids from graduation with their parents, and the parents are going to be the chaperones as well, so that’s like, probably maximum case, in that 10-foot by 10-foot block, is what the current CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] regulations are for an open-space event, so that’s more of a national standard.”
Krausse said as more Rhode Islanders are vaccinated, he expects restrictions to further loosen before the June 5 event, but council members balked at the higher number of guests and decided to postpone their decision.
Councilor Grace Klinger made a motion to postpone the decision until the April council meeting, and the other councilors approved it.
Carney apologized to the applicants, but stressed that the situation was still uncertain and further complicated by changing CDC guidance.
“Right now, we’re with the larger number of the 500, and it does kind of put a whole new twist on it, and as much as we hate to have you keep coming back, I don’t want to say ‘no’ if there’s a possibility that this could go forward," she said. "But right now, I don’t think we can comfortably approve this as is.”
