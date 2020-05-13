CHARLESTOWN — Meeting remotely Monday, members of the Town Council adopted Charlestown’s proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budget. Council Vice President Deborah Carney cast the single vote against the $30 million spending plan. The adoption follows a public budget hearing which took place on May 4 and additional public comment on May 11.
The proposed municipal budget is $16.8 million and the town’s contribution to the Chariho Regional School District is $13.3 million. The budget calls for the transfer of a significant amount, $3.38 million, from the unassigned fund balance or surplus, a measure which will contribute to a reduction in the property tax rate.
The property tax rate will decrease by more than one dollar, from the current $9.23 per $1,000 valuation to $8.20, although a recent revaluation has resulted in substantial increases in property values, particularly north of Route 1, so it is possible that homeowners in those neighborhoods will not enjoy a significant tax break and might even end up paying more.
The fund balance, which was about 30% at the start of the budget process, will be reduced to 25%, the maximum recommended by the town's auditor.
Among the other provisions recommended by the Budget Commission are an additional $1 million payment to the police pension fund to reduce future contributions and paying down several leases.
Carney opposed several aspects of the budget, particularly the additional $1 million payment to the police pension. Arguing that Charlestown residents have been overpaying their property taxes for the past several years, resulting in surpluses of approximately $1 million per year that have grown to more than $9 million, Carney reminded the other council members that residents rejected the budget last year because they opposed the allocation of a $3.1 million surplus to a community center. In response, the town commissioned an independent survey of residents to determine, among other things, what they wanted to do with the surplus. The survey company has been selected but the project is on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, the original budget that was proposed used $3.1 million for the community center,” she said. “That budget was overwhelmingly defeated. The budget that was eventually approved included $74,000 to conduct a survey to ask that the residents and taxpayers what to do with our surplus. This is our money. The budget as proposed decides where the $3 million will go before the taxpayers are even asked.”
Council President Virginia Lee countered that it was necessary for the town to increase its police pension contribution.
“We are not paying 100% of the police pension, we’re only paying 67% of the police pension,” she said. “On the other pensions in town, we are close to 100%, we’re in the 90%. So, it’s not equitable and we rely on them as our first responders and we need them and we need to support them, in my view.”
Citing the difficult economic conditions that were affecting many Charlestown residents and the uncertainty of what might lie ahead, Carney also urged the council to amend the budget proposal to eliminate the allocation of more than $203,000 to prepay leases.
“This is not a year to be pre-paying,” she said.
Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said he and Treasurer Julie Goucher were concerned about property tax and other revenues in the coming year but they felt confident that the budget would cushion the town.
“It’s going to be a wild card in fiscal year ’21 as to what the state is going to be having for state aid and also for our own revenues,” he said. “We’re assuming, again, folks are going to have difficulty playing taxes…So right now, as it’s balanced, we believe that we are able to weather most any potential storm for the next year.”
Carney continued to push for further tax reductions, but the other councilors said they supported the budget as proposed.
“I think it’s important to state at this point that this budget does keep the tax rate low,” Lee said. “It does actually reduce the tax rate, and we now have, and have sustained, the lowest tax rates in the state.”
Councilors David Wilkinson and Bonnie Van Slyke said they also supported the budget.
“To say a blanket comment that we were overtaxing the people, I think is a misrepresentation,” Wilkinson said, referring to Carney’s earlier comments. “We are trying to lower the taxes, obviously, with this reduction in the rate.”
Van Slyke said she disagreed with much of what Carney had said.
“Those are her opinions. Mine are different," she said. "But I would like to, at this point, comment on the budget that is before us…I respect the advice of our experts. Their policy of investing in our community by utilizing the existing fund balance to lay the groundwork to keep taxes low while providing high quality service to our residents is commendable.”
The budget referendum on June 1 will consist of mail ballots which will be sent to taxpayers and a single polling station at Charlestown Elementary School, the only venue large enough to accommodate social distancing requirements. The poll will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
