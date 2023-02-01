CHARLESTOWN — Like other municipalities in Rhode Island, Charlestown is looking at how its existing laws treating the retail sale of marijuana, and whether changes need to be made.
In November, voters in town joined most of the state’s electorate in approving the retail sale of cannabis within their communities.
Town Planner Jane Weidman and Building and Zoning Official Joseph Warner Jr. have both provided the Town Council with guidance based on existing law for how the town should handle retail cannabis sales.
“While my previous interpretations have not been challenged, our ordinance was drafted long before the existence of marijuana facilities,” Warner said. “To keep up with this growing industry, it may be beneficial to establish an ordinance and use categories for all marijuana uses, to properly protect the town’s desires.”
Weidman said under state law, the town can regulate non-medical adult use of marijuana in two ways. It could pass an ordinance that bans or restricts its use in public places, similar to laws in the books on alcohol consumption.
“This is a policy decision by the Town Council,” Weidman said.
The second method would be to enact an ordinance that regulates retail sales.
“This would define where the sale of marijuana can take place and what standards are to be applied to the facility selling it,” Weidman said.
Following the resolution passed by voters in November to allow retail sales, potential cannabis sellers in Charlestown can compete for one of four licenses available in the town’s geographic area, Weidman said.
“It is such retail activity which the town should prepare for, as a specific use regulated under the Charlestown Zoning Ordinance,” Weidman said.
The council will send the guidance from both officials to the town’s ad-hoc Ordinance Review Committee to draft a proposed ordinance, which the town solicitors will review before it comes back to the council.
“We’re going to need guidance,” council member Stephen Stokes said. “It seems to me the most appropriate way to do this is to draft the proper language that specifies these facilities.”
The public would then be able to view a proposed ordinance and comment on it, he said.
“I don’t even think the state has created the process for future licensing yet,” Stokes said. “They’re still in the stages of doing that, so we have a little bit of time to do this correctly.”
Council President Deborah Carney said the council could discuss parameters in February and then have guidance to give the ordinance committee, which has yet to form.
Councilor Richard “Rippy” Serra, who in the past has been approached by a marijuana reseller to rent space in his commercial property, has recused himself from all council discussions on the matter.
Growing marijuana is an agricultural use that is permitted in all zoning districts. Cultivation entails many processes that go beyond simply growing the plants, Warner said. Facilities are allowed to grow, process, refine, package, label, distribute and sell marijuana, as well as manufacture products from the crops.
Compassion centers, which previously could only sell marijuana for medical purposes, may now sell recreational marijuana if properly permitted with the state. They are also permitted to cultivate under the state regulations.
Under Warner’s interpretations of these, the uses align with the “Pharmaceutical Factory” use of the town ordinances. The use is only permitted in the Industrial Zoning District in town.
However, retail sales of recreational marijuana is a new and different use that could potentially fit under several different categories such as “Drug Store,” “Liquor Store,” “Specialty Food Store,” “Tobacco Shop” and “Bake Shop/Retail,” according to Warner.
“Any proposal for sales of recreational marijuana would be subject to our ordinance requirements just as any other proposed business, such as dimensional standards, development plan review requirements, and the sign ordinance,” he said.
