CHARLESTOWN — If everyone in town were to walk to the end of their driveway and sweep up any trash from the side of the road, it would take only a few minutes of work for the community to become one of the cleanest, most beautiful places in Rhode Island.
Organizers of the third annual Charlestown roadside litter clean-up hope enough volunteers will come together on Saturday to help make this dream a reality. The program is part of a townwide effort to promote a clean environment, officials said, and all residents are encouraged to participate.
The concept is simple: Pick up a bag in advance, walk the roadside and fill it up on Saturday, then drop the full bag off at the town’s transfer station, 50 Sand Hill Road, or in dumpsters at one of three participating fire stations in the community: Charlestown Fire Department, 4377 South County Trail; Cross Mills Fire Department, 4258 Old Post Road; and the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department, 5664 Post Road.
Bags may be picked up between now and Saturday at Charlestown Town Hall in the Town Clerk’s Office during regular business hours or at Compass Hardware on Ridgewood Road. Those participating are asked not to collect along Route 1 and to remain safe while walking along other roadways.
For more information, email questions to cleanup@charlestownri.gov.
— Jason Vallee
